AI-Based Drug Discovery and Development Company Syntekabio Begins US Operations
Syntekabio offers innovative AI drug discovery solutions for the global biopharma industry, including DeepMatcher® via a PaaS cloud service.
Syntekabio Inc (KOSDAQ:226330)
Unlike other AI drug discovery competitors, Syntekabio’s unique technology will serve clients with expert-knowledge-free drug discovery cloud platform service for their successful drug development.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntekabio, an artificial intelligence (AI) based drug development company, has officially launched its US operations with a regional office in New York City, Syntekabio USA. The company is headquartered in South Korea, where it is listed in the national stock exchange (KOSDAQ: 226330). Syntekabio USA will lead the business for its drug discovery cloud service platforms and pipeline drug candidates in the US and global markets.
— Kilyoung Kim, CSO and President of Syntekabio USA
The US-based company is led by chief scientific officer (CSO) and president Kilyoung Kim, PhD, who reports to Syntekabio founder and CEO Jongsun Jung, PhD. Dr. Kim is responsible for the US and global business development strategy and operations.
“I am excited to join Syntekabio USA to lead the company’s AI driven drug discovery business to the next level with my extensive experience in the US drug development industry,” said Dr. Kim. “Unlike other AI drug discovery competitors, Syntekabio’s unique technology solutions will serve clients with expert-knowledge free drug discovery cloud platform service for their successful drug development.”
Syntekabio has developed a breakthrough technology DeepMatcher®, a proprietary AI drug discovery cloud beta-platform, that screens more than 1 billion commercially available compounds against over 600 target proteins—both wild and mutated—identified by genomic big data analysis. DeepMatcher® derives efficiently new small molecule drug candidates and optimizes complex three-dimensional drug-target structures by adopting AI-based best pose, receptor-ligand binding energy and molecular dynamics simulation.
“We are thrilled to bring our powerful supercomputing infrastructure and AI drug discovery cloud platform to the US market,” said Dr. Jung, CEO of Syntekabio. “We are confident that our advanced technologies will further progress to add significant value through proven efficacy and help develop new drug candidates with high success rate in the global market.”
The company’s latest innovations also include a new antigen prediction platform NEO-ARS™, a next generation genome sequencing platform NGS-ARS™ and a biomarker discovery platform for a personalized genomic medicine PGM-ARS™.
Syntekabio is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its business with pharmaceutical, biotech and investment companies through cloud platform service, joint research projects using its AI platform technology, and out-licensing of pipelines.
To schedule a meeting or request information about Syntekabio’s products and services, visit http://www.syntekabio.com/ or contact the New York office at +1 (212) 371-2544 or admin.usa@syntekabio.com.
About Syntekabio
Syntekabio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with its US operations to bring innovative technologies and science to create transformative medicines worldwide that are compliant with international standards to cure diseases and improve people's lives. Find out more about DeepMatcher®, NEO-ARS™, NGS-ARS™ and PGM-ARS™ at www.syntekabio.com.
Syntekabio USA
WMSG
+1 201-402-1400
wgroup@wmedical.org