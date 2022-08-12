CDC and Big Tech Colluded Against Journalists - Dr. Naomi Wolf Was One of Them – We Have the Receipts
CENSORSHIP RUN WILD
CDC AND BIG TECH COLLUDED AGAINST JOURNALISTS - DR. NAOMI WOLF WAS ONE OF THEM – WE HAVE THE RECEIPTS”PALM BEACH, FL, PALM BEACH COUNTY, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Naomi Wolf Available For Interview
— Daily Clout
BACKGROUND: America’s First Legal obtained the below emails through a lawsuit they brought against the CDC
FINDINGS:
On May 10, 2021, Carol Crawford from the CDC press office sent an email stating the CDC’s intention to “establish COVID BOLO meetings on “misinformation’ and invite all Big Tech platforms to join the meetings.” Six days later, Ms. Crawford emailed Todd O’Boyle at Twitter asking him to participate in these “BOLO Meetings” and gave him examples of tweets from misinformers from whom she was telling O’Boyle to censor on behalf of the CDC.
Journalist and best-selling author Naomi Wolf was targeted as one of these so-called “misinformers” a screen grab of a tweet/thread of hers was used as an example in the BOLO Meetings emails that went out.
Dr. Naomi Wolf was permanently banned from Twitter days later.
BOLO is a law enforcement term for “be on the lookout” for criminal suspects. Clear evidence that the CDC considers American journalists criminals if they raise questions about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 injections.
STATEMENT FOR DR. NAOMI WOLF:
“Thanks to a FOIA lawsuit brought by America First Legal against the big tech companies, I have learned that the CDC’s press group coordinated with big tech companies, such as Twitter, to attack critics of vaccine side effects for ‘misinformation.’ To my horror I saw that a tweet of mine was included in targeted tweets that America First obtained via FOIA. The tweet of mine that the CDC brought to big tech for targeting, was an example of basic investigative reporting on women’s health issues - the kind of reporting I’ve done for 35 years. My flagged tweet simply noted that hundreds of women were reporting menstrual side effects, and this needed more investigation. Of course, this turned out to be true and even Dr. Fauci recently acknowledged, in an appearance on Special Report with Bret Baier, that "we need to study it more (effect of the vaccines on menstrual cycles)."
Shortly after the CDC identified my tweet as ‘misinformation’ I was deplatformed and a global attack from legacy media sought to undermine my reputation. Tweets that I had immediately deleted as being poorly worded, were resuscitated and circulated to media in the effort to discredit me. Only Twitter could have retrieved these deleted tweets. I was called ‘mad’ and ‘batshit crazy’ and counterfactual.’
But a year plus later, everything about which I warned about and documented in my bestselling book The Bodies of Others turned out to be true. NIH studies confirm that vaccinated women have an AVERAGE of a day more a month of menstrual bleeding. Some vaccinated women have two periods a month; ten-year-old girls began bleeding post-vaccination; ling postmenopausal women suffer uterine bleeding post vaccination. Some vaccinated women suffer from uterine ‘casting ’https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abm7201
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/menstruation-changes-covid-vaccines-rcna38348
And predictably, spontaneous abortion, miscarriage and neonatal deaths for vaccinated mothers are up 34%t in Israel and up to 200% in Scotland.
The CDC is tasked and funded by our tax dollars, to protect us from harms. Instead, the CDC directed public resources to silence responsible journalism about a valid women’s health concern and as a result, thousands of women have suffered serious physical harm and their fertility may have been severely affected.
It’s terrifying to be a private citizen and a longtime, highly credible reporter on women’s health issues, who was targeted by my own government simply for doing my job."
Ellen Kinnally
Daily Clout
+1 845-802-4592
email us here