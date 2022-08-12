Aircraft Mounts Market : Pedestal Mounts Type to Rise at CAGR 9.4% During 2021- 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aircraft Mounts Market generated $580.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.15 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario on Aircraft Mounts Market:

Owing to lockdown restrictions, there have been disruptions in manufacturing activities, grounding of aircraft, and shortage of material and components. This adversely affected the growth of the global aircraft mounts market.

Ban on import and export of goods is expected to lead to shortage of components. This reduced the market growth for aircraft mounts.

The ban on domestic and international air travel reduced the demand for aircraft mounts considerably. However, the demand is expected to grow as countries lift-off restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft mounts market based on mount type, application, material, aircraft type, end use, and region.

Based on mount type, the engine mounts segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pedestal mounts segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the airframe segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share of the global aircraft mounts market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the avionics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global aircraft mounts market analyzed in the research include Trelleborg AB, Cadence Aerospace, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Shock Tech, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, AirLoc Ltd., VMC GROUP, RAM Mounts (National Products Inc.), and Meeker Aviation.

