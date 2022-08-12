Global 4D Printing Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~40% during 2022-2031; Increasing Adoption of Novel 4D Printing in Biomedical Sciences such as Prostheses to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the ‘Global 4D Printing Market’ Research Report by Research Nester are Dassault Systèmes SE, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., ExOne Co., Autodesk, Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, SLM Solutions Group AG, ANSYS, Inc., and other key market players.

Global 4D Printing Market Size:

The global 4D printing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~40% over the forecast period. Improving the existing capabilities of 3D printing, 4D printing adds time to increase the dimensions from three to four. This enables a 3D structure to alter its functionalities and configurations, responding to stimuli. By using 4D printing, a 3D printed object self-transforms in shape and material quality in response to environmental factors including immersion in water, exposure to heat, pressure, current, UV light, or some other source of energy that acts as the external stimuli. The market's expansion can be ascribed to the various end-user industries' growing need for cutting-edge technologies and increasing investment in research and development (R&D) across the globe. According to research reports by Congressional Research Service (CRS) , global R&D spending increased from USD 677 billion to USD 2.2 trillion in 2019. Moreover, technologies for the medical sectors are being developed as a result of 4D printing technology advances which in turn is predicted to drive the market growth during the forthcoming years. For instance, the primary motivation for introducing 4D printing technology in the field of orthopaedics is the ability of 4D printed orthopaedic implants to grow as the human body does.

Global 4D Printing Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Programmable carbon fiber segment to dominate the revenue graph

Automotive segment remains prominent in the End-user segment

Growing Demand for Industry 4.0 and Increasing Presence of Industry 5.0 to Drive Market Growth

The global 4D printing market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to growing demand and increasing investment in industry 4.0. The industry 4.0 includes additive manufacturing, also referred to as 3D printing. There have been numerous funding initiatives recently which are advancing this technology. For instance, in January 2019, BASF Venture Capital, Materialize and Genesis Park led a USD 22 million Series A round of funding for the 3-D printing company Essentium.

In addition to this, the increasing presence of industry 5.0 in the global market is estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The potential of industry 5.0 to make personalized products at low costs, less energy use, and less material waste are improving its adoption across businesses. 4D printing is predicted to be promoted by Industry 5.0 since it is more focused on design improvisation. Freedom of design results in the development of more custom-made and unique products. In 2019, a group of engineers based in the US created smart 4D printing materials with metamaterial properties. This helped the materials to switch between being stiff like wood to being squishy as a sponge. The cutting-edge materials can be used in soft robotics or even in engineering wings for drones and airplanes, among other things.

Global 4D Printing Market: Regional Overview

The global 4D Printing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Automobile Industries to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the strength of expanding economic development and the presence of significant automakers in the area. Additionally, the continually increasing demand for vehicles in developing nations is predicted to promote regional market expansion during the forecast period. It was noticed that in 2021, India sold around 4 million passenger and commercial vehicles, on the other hand, around 5 million commercial vehicles and about 22 million passenger cars were sold in China in the same year. Apart from this, the rising investment in technological innovations in the region is estimated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Growing Technological Advancements to Drive Growth in the North America Region

Moreover, the market in North America region is estimated to gain the largest market share over the forecast period owing to growing technological advancements and increasing implementation of 3D printing technologies in the region. Additionally, in terms of acceptance, the United States is one of the leading innovators and pioneers in additive manufacturing. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the presence of key market players and ongoing funding for the innovations in the region are going to encourage market growth. For instance, Fast Radius, a top provider of manufacturing technologies, revealed in 2019 that it raised USD48 million in order to extend its platform for high-quality additive manufacturing.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global 4D Printing Market, Segmentation by End-User

Aerospace Automotive Clothing Construction Defense Healthcare & Utility Others



Among these, the automotive segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period on the back of increasing usage of modern technologies in the automobile industry. When creating complex, miniature car parts, 4D printing helps designers attain high levels of precision in less time and money. It was found during one of the researches that a revolutionary nanogenerator that has the potential to enable self-powered monitoring of autonomous cars has been 3D printed by innovators. Each ultra-compact nanogenerator can operate at up to 1,490 rpm and generate a peak output of 0.95 mW, innovators claims are enough to light 50 LEDs or enable the temperature and speed monitoring of AI-driven cars, opening up "new prospects for intelligent automobile driving systems."

Global 4D Printing Market, Segmentation by Material

Programmable Carbon Fiber Custom Printed Wood Grain Programmable Textiles Others



On account of its high stiffness, low weight, and high tensile strength, the programmable carbon fiber segment is expected a to have substantial increase over the forecast period. It has a unique property of transforming on its own by printing active material on flexible carbon fiber and activating it with heat. Furthermore, it does not need sophisticated actuators, sensors, or electronics. It also reduces the overall weight and minimizes failure-prone processes. It is believed that the main benefit of lightweight automotive construction is the increase in fuel efficiency. 8-10% weight loss can result in a 5–7% fuel savings for cars. The need for carbon fiber as a material is on the rise as fuel efficiency becomes a major concern across the globe.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global 4D printing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Dassault Systèmes SE, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., ExOne Co., Autodesk, Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, SLM Solutions Group AG, ANSYS, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in the Global 4D Printing Market

In March 2022, BICO and Organovo Holdings, Inc. announced their agreement to grant BICO and its affiliated businesses a comprehensive license to Organovo's 3D bioprinting core patent portfolio.

In May 2022, 3D Systems announced the company has been appointed by Airbus Defense and Space to produce key components for its industry-first satellite innovation, OneSat.





