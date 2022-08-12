Industrial Automation Market Is Anticipated To Be The Highest Revenue-Generating Segment, At A CAGR Of Over 8.91%

Industrial Automation Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Automation Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the global market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following historical developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts next seven years based on progressive and likely states of Industrial Automation industry. Industrial Automation research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the industry, including but unlimited Regional output, types, applications, emerging technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Industrial Automation market report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. The principal areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report. For a clear and better understanding of facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts. Industrial Automation market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial automation market would exhibit a CAGR of 8.91% for the forecast period. Increased focus of the manufacturers on optimum utilization of resources, increased adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing sector for fast production capacities and supportive government policies and initiatives are the major factors attributable to the growth of industrial automation market. Therefore, in terms of market value, the industrial automation market would stand tall by USD 628.25 billion by the year 2028.

“Product definition”

Industrial automation refers to a technological system that reduces the dependence upon humans to perform and undertake the industrial operations. Industrial automations incorporates the application of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies to perform the industrial operations by providing increased efficiency, control, precision and greater cost-effectiveness.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Competitive Analysis

The industrial automation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to industrial automation market.

Some of the major players operating global Industrial Automation market are

Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Endress+Hauser, Yokogawa India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., FANUC CORPORATION, Stratasys Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd., Tegan Innovations, Rockwell Automation, Chaos Prime Inc. and Dwyer Instruments Inc. among other

Segmentation: Industrial Automation Market

By Type (Fixed Automation and Programmable Automation),

Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Field Instruments, Human–Machine Interface, Industrial PC, Sensors and Industrial 3D Printing),

Solution (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Functional Safety and Plant Asset Management (PAM)), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry),

Global Industrial Automation Market Country Level Analysis

Global industrial automation market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, component, solution and industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the industrial automation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the industrial automation market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the extensive adoption of enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cyber security in manufacturing and internet of things technology. Asia-Pacific will hover score the highest CAGR for the forecast period owing to rising industrialization and increasing adoption of advanced industrial technologies.

Industrial Automation Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

How does this Industrial Automation Market Insights Help?

Industrial Automation Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “ Industrial Automation Market” and its commercial landscape

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

