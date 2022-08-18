Jasmine Rae, Owner of Jasmine Rae Cakes, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Wedding Cake Designer - 2022”

Jasmine Rae

“We're honored to include Jasmine Rae, Owner of Jasmine Rae Cakes into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Rae, founder of Jasmine Rae Cakes, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Wedding Cake Designer - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Jasmine Rae into our BoLAA family."

Jasmine Rae has worked in cake artistry services for over 15 years. As a artist that surpasses the norm, she obtained a B.A. in Cognitive Science and an M.A. in Psychology.

Jasmine started her cake business, Jasmine Rae Cakes, in 2006 and bridges the gap between art and psychology through her work. Jasmine states, “I’m often asked if and how my master’s degree contributes to my cake business. I find it extremely relevant to my work and life, in part because it’s now part of my identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.”

Besides cake artistry, Jasmine has also had a formal art background and a mural-painting business. Through her giftings, Jasmine merges her various skill sets into a strategic work process.

Jasmine reveals, “The cornerstone of my work is the natural process – relying on experienced skills to set up my materials and revel in their surprise; to surrender to the contortion of a rice paper petal as it dries, and constantly be responding to the cake as it forms. I hold you in mind, replaying the parts of myself that overlap with you, your vision, your celebration until we have an outcome that is personal and authentic.”

Jasmine found freedom when she began to challenge tradition and convention. This freedom helped to shape her identity as an artist. Jasmine tailors each client’s needs with the vision that the client gives her. Her business, Jasmine Rae Cakes, is located in San Francisco.