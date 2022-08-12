Dental Intraoral Scanners Market is Poised to Burgeon at a CAGR of 11.4% and The Value of USD 1028.30 Million by 2029

Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market

Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Research, Analysis, Key Insights, Growth Outlook and Forecasts 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global dental intraoral scanners market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global dental intraoral scanners market is tend to be around 11.4% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 433.55 million in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 1028.30 million by 2029.

Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Scenario

Dental intraoral scanners (IOS) are dental devices used in dentistry to capture direct digital impressions. It works similarly to other scanning devices in that a laser source is projected onto the tooth site, which must be observed. Intraoral scanners are used to scan tooth arches, prepared teeth, and implant scan bodies. Intraoral scanners have overcome many of the challenges that traditional scanners that use impression plates and trays faced. When trays are used during scanning, they also cause minor discomfort to elderly patients. As a result, patients prefer more convenient and comfortable 3D digitalization impressions. With the technological advancements, recent intraoral scanners can scan the entire arch of teeth in less than 3 minutes.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Dental Intraoral Scanners Market are :

Dentsply Sirona. (U.S.)

Carestream Dental LLC. (U.S.)

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

3Shape A/S. (Denmark)

Acteon Group Ltd. (U.K.)

3DISC (France)

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China)

ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD (Japan)

GC EUROPE A.G. (U.S.)

Shining 3D (China)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

VATECH (India)

Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Scope And Market Size:

The global dental intraoral scanners market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end-user.

Brand

CEREC

iTero

Trios

i500

CS

Virtuo Vivo

Others

Modality

Standalone

Benchtop

Portable

Wall Mounted

Technology

Optical Wand

Confocal Microscopic Imaging

Application

Dental Restoration

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

Others

Type

Powder Free

Powder Based

End-User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Complete Guidance of The Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Report:

To comprehend Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Drivers:

Increase in Elderly Population

Globally, the elderly population is growing at an exponential rate, leading to an increase in diseases such as edentulism and tooth loss or decay. According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of people aged 65 and up is expected to reach 92.0 million by 2060. Because they are prone to oral health disorders and conditions, the market for intraoral scanners grows in tandem with the ageing population.

Higher Demand of Hospitals

Hospitals are in high demand in recent years, owing to patients' increasing preference for technologically advanced and precise intraoral scanning techniques, rising per-capita income of the population, and increasing incidence of teeth malfunctioning and other dental disorders. Hospitals are expected to maintain their dominance due to improvements in hospital infrastructure, an increase in the number of multispecialty hospitals, and favourable hospital reimbursement policies.

Opportunities:

Rising Incidence of Dental Restorative Procedures

Rising number of dental restorative procedures across the globe and extraordinary result of intraoral scanners which aids in the detection of intraoral soft-tissue malfunctions are the major factors expected to drive the intraoral scanners market during the forecast period.

Increasing Dental Problems

According to the WHO, nearly 3.5 billion people were affected by oral diseases, with over 530 million children suffering from caries in their primary teeth. With the introduction of intraoral scanners into the dental device market, the dental practise landscape has been modernised.

Regional Outlook of Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Crucial Insights in Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Research Report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of - market growth.

Basic overview of the comprehensive evaluation, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend And supply side analysis across various industries.

Outline prominent regions holding a company market share analysis in the global market along with the key countries.

A comprehensive evaluation of the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

New project investment feasibility analysis of Dental Intraoral Scanners industry.

Key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Industry.

Market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Dental Intraoral Scanners market.

Key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Dental Intraoral Scanners market.

Research Methodology : Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market:

Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:

How feasible is Dental Intraoral Scanners market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Dental Intraoral Scanners near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Dental Intraoral Scanners market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

