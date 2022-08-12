Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Size Worth USD 1103.08 million by 2029 at 7.00% CAGR| Upcoming Trends and Global Forecast

Sodium Lignosulfonate Market

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Size

The sodium lignosulfonate market has remained somewhat consolidated thus far, and this is anticipated to continue over the forecasted timeframe. Integration of the value chain is a prominent feature in this industry, and it is helping key companies increase their market share. Several prominent competitors in this market are active in the manufacturing of sodium lignosulfonate raw materials, indicating their presence at various stages along the sodium lignosulfonate value chain. Therefore, the market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecasted period.

Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market was valued at USD 642.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1103.08 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Sodium lignosulfonate is used as a defoaming agent in paper production and in adhesives for food-contact goods. It is used as a preservative in animal feeds and possesses preservation qualities. The sodium salt of lignosulfonic acid, sodium lignosulfonate, is extremely soluble in water. This salt has a number of chemical qualities that are necessary for a variety of industries, including construction, oil and gas, and agriculture. Sodium lignosulfonate has exceptional water lowering capabilities; it lowers the setting rate of a concrete mixture while maintaining its flow ability. Sodium lignosulfonate is widely utilized in the building industry because of this feature. It's also utilized in pesticide manufacture to boost susceptibility and wettability. Furthermore, sodium lignosulfonate is employed as a cement addition as well as in oil well additives.

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Share Analysis

The sodium lignosulfonate market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the sodium lignosulfonate market.

Some of the major players operating in the sodium lignosulfonate market are

ADM (U.S.)

Darling Ingredients, Inc. (U.S.)

Ingredion (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Roquette Freres (France)

Borregaard AS (Norway)

Gelita AG (Germany)

CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (U.S.)

Avebe U.A. (Netherlands)

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., (Japan)

Domsjö Fabriker (Sweden)

Burgo Group S.p.A (Italy)

Qingdao Regal New Material Co., LTD. (China)

Green Agrochem (India)

Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Utilization Across End Users

It is largely utilized in concrete admixtures, as a binder for coke or industrial metal powder, feed additives, and other applications. Sodium lignosulfonate is used in the formulation of oil drilling pulp to help manage drilling mud mobility by reducing mud viscosity and shear force. This chemical is utilized as a plasticizer in concrete and is suited for usage in dam, building, and thruway construction projects. It is mostly employed in the construction of residential and non-residential structures. Apart from dust suppressants, gypsum plasterboards, animal feed binders, and oil well additives, it has a wide range of uses.

The factors such as the rapid urbanization along with the growth in emphasis on the development of residential and commercial infrastructure will further propel the growth rate of the sodium lignosulfonate market. Additionally, the growing need for animal feed globally is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Investments and Untapped Potential

Furthermore, the heavy investments in the research and development activities to discover novel insights and eventually increase revenues further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the untapped potential in emerging markets will further expand the future growth of the sodium lignosulfonate market.

COVID-19 Impact on Sodium Lignosulfonate Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the sodium lignosulfonate market. The building industry, on the other hand, has suffered a substantial setback as a result of the global epidemic. The global sodium lignosulfonate market has been adversely impacted by the building industry's downturn. The epidemic has had a significant influence on the sodium lignosulfonate business as it largely impacted the construction sectors, and because sodium lignosulfonate is widely employed in the construction sector and cement, the market was directly affected. The global pandemic's emergence has had a significant influence on the livestock market. The demand for many products, such as chicken, has nearly reached its lowest point. As a result, demand for animal feed has declined, and usage of sodium lignosulfonate in the form of animal feed binders has decreased as well. Therefore, the market witnessed financial setbacks during the pandemic especially due to the lockdowns and other restrictive measures.

Global Sodium Lignosulfonate Market Scope

The sodium lignosulfonate market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Dry Sodium Lignosulfonate

Liquid Sodium Lignosulfonate

Others

Application

Oil Well Additives

Concrete Admixture

Animal Feed Binder

Dust Control

Sodium Lignosulfonate Market by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

