GF Fermentech signs distribution agreement with Opalbond for the UK & Ireland

Opalbond has the exclusive distributorship of MediQ7 in the UK & Ireland

SEOUL, KOREA, August 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GF Fermentech and Opalbond have an agreement in place for MediQ7 , its Vitamin K2 MK-7 brand, to have exclusive distribution in the UK and Ireland. . GF Fermentech is a Korea-based manufacturer of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. Through this agreement, Opalbond will be responsible for distributing Vitamin K2 to brand owners across the UK and Ireland."We are thrilled to launch MediQ7 in the UK and Ireland market, enabling us to build further on the success we've previously experienced for our natural Vitamin K2 in the US, China, and portions of Europe," stated Dr. Han, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at GF Fermentech."Given the growing demand for natural Vitamin K2, we created MediQ7 to match the highest quality requirements of a global market. Since we believed it was vital to enter the market, we searched for a partner with the highest skills because the UK market has caught our attention. High compliance levels were discovered in Opalbond."The decision by GF Fermentech to broaden our exclusive relationship in the UK and Ireland was influenced by Opalbond's esteemed reputation, successful track record of expansion, and strong position in those countries. Our cooperation with Opalbond is a crucial component of our strategy for international expansion.""We realize the benefits that supplementing with Vitamin K2 has on both cardiac and bone health," said Opalbond Founder and Managing Director Aran McNish. "As consumers become better educated on this subject, we expect to see great growth in this sector of the nutraceuticals market."We are excited to help GF Fermentech expand its presence in the UK and Ireland and are pleased to have worked with such a progressive and creative company.