Powder Compacting Pressers Market to Register USD 420.27 million by 2029| Recent Trends, Key Drivers and Top Companies

Powder Compacting Pressers Market

Powder compacting is a compression molding process that forms complicated shapes from metallic, ceramic, composite, and other powder compounds using a press.

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition

Powder compacting is a compression molding process that forms complicated shapes from metallic, ceramic, composite, PTFE, and other powder compounds using a press (typically hydraulic). The process of compacting metal powder in a die using high pressures is known as powder compaction. In most cases, the tools are held vertically, with the punch tool forming the cavity's bottom. After compacting the powder into a form, it is ejected from the die cavity.

The powder compacting pressers market was valued at USD 316.71 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 420.27 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "ceramic and cement" accounts for the largest application segment in the powder compacting pressers market owing to the increasing adoption of powder compacting pressers in the production of ceramic cutting tools due to the high heat resistance and extensive usage in metalworking for extremely hard parts. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Analysis and Size

The powder compacting pressers are becoming more widely utilized across end-use sectors such as automobiles, military, machining, and aerospace, which is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, governments all around the world are granting tax breaks to vehicle makers who migrate to electric standards, boosting demand for powder compacting presses. These growth determinants are estimated to significantly contribute to the market’s expansion over the forecasted timeframe.

Powder Compacting Pressers Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers:

Surging Demand

The increased need for the internet of things (IoT) in vehicle production and rising demand from end-use industries such as aerospace and military are driving the global powder compacting pressers market is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market. The employment of additional powder compacting pressers in the manufacturing of various vehicle parts will be necessitated by growing automation, which will function as a catalyst for the powder Compacting Pressers sector. Also, many industries are increasing their demand for sintered gears, which are used in transmissions instead of forging gears, which is driving up demand for powder compacting pressers.

The growing prevalence of second-hand powder compacting presses will further prop the growth rate of the powder compacting pressers market. Additionally, the growth in trade by air transportation will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the end-use industries and the high defense expenditure is projected to bolster the market's growth.

Opportunities

Growing Advancements And Research Activities

Furthermore, manufacturers' growing advancements in developing new products with improved features extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increased awareness about the benefits of compacted powders along with the increasing number of companies investing in research and development activities to incorporate sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will further expand the future growth of the powder compacting pressers market.

Some of the major players operating in the powder compacting pressers market are

KomageGellnerMaschinenfabrik KG (Germany)

SMS group GmbH (Germany)

Osterwalder AG (Switzerland)

MaschinenfabrikLauffer GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

Gasbarre Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Ajax CECO Erie Press (U.S.)

Beckwood Press (U.S.)

DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Cincinnati Incorporated (U.S.)

Nanjing East Precision Machinery CO., LTD. (China)

Dongguan Yihui Hydraulic Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Quintus Technologies AB (Sweden)

SACMI IMOLA S.C. (Italy)

COVID-19 Impact on Powder Compacting Pressers Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the powder compacting pressers market. Several countries have implemented various steps to prevent the epidemic, including lockdowns, reduced trade activity, and various companies and workplaces shutdowns. The severe disruptions in various manufacturing, as well as the supply-chain operations due to the various precautionary lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of disease, led to huge financial setbacks for the market. A major demand-supply imbalance has developed due to a shortage of raw materials from various producers of powder compacting pressers around the world. The shutdown in several countries across the world has prevented the import of numerous components, such as additives and raw materials that are needed to improve performance, putting application industries at a disadvantage. However, these policies have far-reaching economic consequences, resulting in economic contagion. Manufacturers are also expected to be stuck on raw material orders as a result of the logistics industry being severely disrupted by the COVID-19 closure. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned determinants will weigh the market's revenue trajectory over the forecast period.

On the plus side, as individual regulatory bodies begin to relax these imposed lockdowns, the market is expected to recover. As a result of the suspended and canceled operations, the market is expected to expand.

Global Powder Compacting Pressers Market Scope

The powder compacting pressers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-use industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid

Mechanical

Servo-hydraulic

On the basis of product type, the powder compacting pressers market has been segmented into hydraulic, electric, hybrid, mechanical, and servo-hydraulic.

Application

Powder Metallurgy

Ceramic and Cement

Carbon and Carbide

Others

The powder compacting pressers market has also been segmented on the basis of application into powder metallurgy, ceramic and cement, carbon and carbide, and others. The ceramic and cement segment is anticipated to have the highest growth owing to the increasing adoption of powder compacting pressers in the production of ceramic cutting tools due to the high heat resistance and extensive usage in metalworking for extremely hard parts.

End Use Industry

Automotive

Machining

Energy and Electricity

Equipment

Construction

Others

On the basis of the end-use industry, the powder compacting pressers market is segmented into automotive, machining, energy and electricity, equipment, construction, and others.

Powder Compacting Pressers Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The powder compacting pressers market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application, and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the powder compacting pressers market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the powder compacting pressers market because of government and private aerospace companies and high defense expenditure within the region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in population, changing lifestyles, and improvement in disposable income within the region.

