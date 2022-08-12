Startasoberliving.com Creates State-of-the-Art Program to Help Real Estate Investors Earn up to 10x More

With the program, clients will learn how to start a sober living home with an income of up to $1,700 per bed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startasoberliving.com is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art program that helps investors earn up to ten times more from their vacant rental properties by starting a Sober living Environment.Startasoberliving.com is a start-up dedicated to helping homeowners and investors turn homes into sober living rental properties. After purchasing the course, most have their sober living home up and running in less than four weeks. Students will be guided through the instructor’s real-life experience to success and includes topics such as conducing a need analysis, making a business plan, getting proper licensing and insurance coverage, staffing the house, and marketing SLE.“Most people don’t know they could be pumping out 10 TIMES what their making right now and this program is carefully crafted to show you how, says founder and instructor, Darrell Mccollough. “The first sober living I started qualified for occupancy of 20 residents, and I got a contract for $1,700 per bed. That’s higher than the national average rent for an entire apartment and, before I knew it, I was bringing in $34,000 per month - and netting an unbelievable $20,000. Fortunately, with my step-by-step guide, you can also open a sober living facility with ease.”What’s even more interesting about startasoberliving.com is that there are three solution tiers to choose from, based on investors’ previous experience:1. Individual invests and startasoberliving.com will set up a full sober living facility for a reasonable fee2. In-depth tutorials to help investors get their sober living up and running on their own with simple blueprint and DIY instructions3. Or simply lease a property to one of the organization’s pre-existing sober living companies and increase ROI“No matter which option you’d like to pursue to start your own sober living, we have the solution for your needs,” Mccollough states. “Contact us today!”For more information, please visit https://startasoberliving.com/ About Darrell MccolloughDarrell Mccollough is the founder of startasoberliving.com and real estate agent, Dre# 01399438, from sunny Stockton, California. Entrepreneurial by nature, Darrell saw an opportunity to help the community while making an enormous profit through the creation of a step-by-step guide for those wanting to break into the lucrative sober living industry – an industry that's virtually untapped in today’s market. Additionally, Darrell understood, like most, that home prices across the country are plummeting, meaning selling isn’t worthwhile. The best way to benefit is not to sell homes but to get more money for vacant properties instead.