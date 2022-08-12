Container Shipping Market 2022-2028 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Containers are used to transport objects from one place to another. Unlike conventional shipping, container shipping uses containers of various standard sizes—20 foot (6.09 m), 40 foot (12.18 m), 45 foot (13.7 m), 48 foot (14.6 m), and 53 foot (16.15 m)—to load, transport, and unload goods or objects. As a result, containers can be moved by trains, ships and trucks. Most commonly and important container sizes are 20-foot and 40-foot lengths. The 20-foot container is generally referred to as a Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) and the 40-foot container is known as the Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU).



Container Shipping Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Container Shipping Market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Container Shipping Market Increasing demand for transportation services is a key driver of the global container shipping market. Rising number of factories and manufacturing units has fueled growth of the global container shipping market. In addition, several government associations are also boosting growth of the global container shipping market by providing specific guidelines to shipping companies.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

20 Foot (6.09 M)

40 Foot (12.18 M)

45 Foot (13.7 M)

48 Foot (14.6 M)

53 Foot (16.15 M)

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Industrial

Agricultural

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Container Shipping including: -

China Shipping Container Lines

HANJIN

China Ocean Shipping

HAPAG-LLOYD

Mediterranean Shipping

MAERSK

Detailed TOC of Global and United States Container Shipping Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Container Shipping Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Container Shipping Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

