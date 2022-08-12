E-KYC Market 2022-2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e- KYC also referred as electronic – know your customer is used by the banks and various other financial institutions. It is a kind of digital id that assist financial institutions in improving risk management operations, safeguard end-user data against theft & cyber-attacks, and provide effective fraud management.



E-KYC market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. E-KYC market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

e-KYC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global e-KYC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Identity Authentication & Matching

Video Verification

Digital ID Schemes

Enhanced vs Simplified Due Diligence

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Banks

Financial Institutions

E-payment Service Providers

Telecom Companies

Government Entities

Insurance Companies

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of E-KYC including: -

Acuant

GIEOM Business Solutions

IDnow GmbH

Trust Stamp

Mitek

63 Moons Technologies Ltd.

Au10tix

Onfido

EverCompliant

Pegasystems Inc.

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

GB Group

Jumio

Panamax Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Trulioo

Wipro Technologies

Key Developments in the E-KYC Market: -

To describe E-KYC Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

To analyze the manufacturers of E-KYC, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and E-KYC market share

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To describe E-KYC sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Detailed TOC of Global and United States e-KYC Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

1 Study Coverage

2 e-KYC by Type

3 e-KYC by Application

4 Global e-KYC Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global e-KYC Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

