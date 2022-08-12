Creative Management Platforms Market Worth US$ 2017.8 million by 2028 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Management Platform (CMP) is a type of software that can combine a variety of display advertising tools into one cohesive, cloud-based platform. It employs dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to automate the optimization of ad content by differentiating users and tailoring the creative.



Creative Management Platforms market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Creative Management Platforms market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Creative Management Platforms market size is projected to reach US$ 2017.8 million by 2028, from US$ 882 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2028.

Creative Management Platforms market is segmented by players, region (country), by User Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Creative Management Platforms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by User Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Publishers and Brands

Marketers and Agencies

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Large Enterprises

SMEs

In terms of user type, Publishers and Brands is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Large Enterprises, followed by SMEs.



Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

North America is the largest market, with a share over 55%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 40 percent.

Leading players of Creative Management Platforms including: -

Google

Celtra

Bannerflow

Adobe

RhythmOne

Sizmek

Adform

Thunder

SteelHouse

Flashtalking

Snapchat (Flite)

Mediawide

Balihoo

Netsertive (Mixpo)

Bannersnack

Bonzai

Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

