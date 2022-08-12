Dental Sutures Market Latest Innovations, Key Players, Future Assessment and Analysis by 2028

Dental Sutures Market Segmentation by Applications, Sales, Trends, Services and Forecast to 2028

Leading Key Players Operating in the Dental Sutures Market Includes:

Ergon Sutramed S.r.l

HYGITECH

OSTEOGENICS BIOMEDICA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Assut Europe

DemeTECH Corporation

Surgical Specialties Corporation.

Shandong Sinorgmed Co.,Ltd

Ethicon US, LLC

MANI,INC.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental sutures market will exhibit a CAGR of around 5.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are the two major factors attributable to the growth of dental sutures market. This means that the current market value, that is USD 483.64 million will rocket up to USD 742.24 million by the year 2028.

Dental sutures are those medical devices that are used in the dental healing process. The dental sutures are used to close the wound and keep it intact. Suturing is a worldwide recognized dental healing process. Not only do they close the wounds but also secure the surgical flaps, which promote healing.

Global Dental Sutures Market Scope and Market Size

The dental sutures market is segmented on the basis of type, technique, material and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the global dental sutures market has been divided into absorbable and non-absorbable.

Based on technique, the global dental sutures market has been segmented into interrupted suture, continuous suture, mattress suture and crisscross sutures.

Based on material, the dental sutures market has been segmented into synthetic material and natural material. Synthetic Material segment is sub-segmented into polyglycolic acid (PGA), nylon, polyester and other synthetic material. Natural Material segment is sub-segmented into plain gut, chromic gut, silk and cotton/ linen.

Based on the end users, the dental sutures market has been segmented as hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and others.

Dental Sutures Market, By Region:

The dental sutures market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technique, material and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dental sutures market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dental sutures market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing sophisticated level of healthcare facilities coupled with the rising advancement in the technology involved in healthcare sector. Concentration of major key players in this region is also fostering the growth of the region in the global dental sutures market. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of various dental diseases coupled with increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure.

