Dental Chair Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Dental Chair Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Dental Chair Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Dental Chair market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Midmark, Craftsman Contour, XO CARE A/S, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Dental EZ, and Diplomat Dental, Inc.

The global dental chair market size was valued at $593.73 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $862.93 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The dental chair-mounted design segment accounted for one-third of the total market share in 2020. Dental chair (dental treatment unit) is inevitably required by dentists to ensure appropriate patient care. These chairs are designed depending upon the size and the capacity of medical setups. In addition, they are essentially employed across various applications in the field of dentistry, including dental surgeries, dental examinations, orthodontic applications, cosmetic dentistry, and endodontic applications. Development of sophisticated dental chairs that enable practitioners or dentists to streamline their daily tasks has supplemented the dental chair market growth.

Upsurge in incidence of oral diseases among both adults and pediatric population has considerably driven the demand for dental chairs across the globe. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, approximately 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease and about 70.1% of adults aged above 65 years suffer from oral disease. Such high incidences of oral diseases in the country has fueled the demand for dental chairs, thereby accelerating the market growth.

Dental Chair Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Dental Chair Market by Key Players: Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Midmark, Craftsman Contour, XO CARE A/S, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Dental EZ, and Diplomat Dental, Inc.

Dental Chair Market By Type: Dental Chair-mounted Design, Ceiling-mounted Design, and Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair Market By Product Type: Powered Dental Chair and Non-powered Dental Chair

Dental Chair Market By Component: Dental Cuspidor, Dental Chair Handpiece, and Other Components

Dental Chair Market By Application: Surgery, Dental Clinics, and Academic Institutes

Dental Chair Market By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Academic Institutes

