Antidepressant Drugs Market to Surpass USD 21 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Antidepressant Drugs Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Antidepressant Drugs Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Antidepressant Drugs market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Alkermes Plc, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Merck KGAA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company.

The global antidepressant drugs market size was valued at $15.651 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21.004 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Depression affects thoughts, behavior, feelings, and sense of well-being of a person and is caused due to biological, genetics, environment, and psychological factors. Low mood and aversion to physical activity are some of the common symptoms of depression. Depression is more common in women than men. Depression drugs work by fixing chemical imbalance such as lack of serotonin in the brain. Antidepressants help in treatment of depression by maintaining balance of various hormones and chemicals in the brain.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of depression, and advancements in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector majorly drive the market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding depression and rise in number of people suffering from stress fuel growth of the antidepressant drugs market. However, poor efficacy and safety profiles of these drugs, preference for non-pharmacological therapies, and increase in number of patent expiration of antidepressants that lead to weak pipeline are expected to hamper the market growth.

Antidepressant Drugs Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Antidepressant Drugs Market by Key Players: Alkermes Plc, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly And Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Merck KGAA, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company.

Antidepressant Drugs Market By Product: Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others

Antidepressant Drugs Market By Depressive Disorder: Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others

