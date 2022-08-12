Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,106 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam ready to discuss economic issues with US: spokeswoman

VIETNAM, August 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to keep frequent contact with the US to deal with emerging issues, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, regarding an official US launch of an anti-circumvention investigation into steel pipes imported from Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing, Spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng noted the Việt Nam - US comprehensive partnership had recorded progress in all areas, including in economy, trade and investment.

Việt Nam is the leading Southeast Asian trade partner of the US, which in turn is the second biggest trade partner of Việt Nam. Bilateral trade surpassed US$110 billion in 2021.

She stressed that Việt Nam welcomed the policy of promoting economic, trade, and investment ties with the US on the basis of freedom, equality, mutual benefit, and conformity with bilateral agreements and WTO regulations.

Việt Nam was ready to maintain frequent contact with the US via existing mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to deal with emerging issues in a timely manner and enhance bilateral economic, trade and investment relations for the sake of the two countries’ enterprises and people, Hằng noted.

“In that spirit, we are ready and wish the US discuss this issue with us,” the spokeswoman added. — VNS

 

You just read:

Việt Nam ready to discuss economic issues with US: spokeswoman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.