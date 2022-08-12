Việt Nam ready to discuss economic issues with US: spokeswoman

VIETNAM, August 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ready to keep frequent contact with the US to deal with emerging issues, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, regarding an official US launch of an anti-circumvention investigation into steel pipes imported from Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing, Spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng noted the Việt Nam - US comprehensive partnership had recorded progress in all areas, including in economy, trade and investment.

Việt Nam is the leading Southeast Asian trade partner of the US, which in turn is the second biggest trade partner of Việt Nam. Bilateral trade surpassed US$110 billion in 2021.

She stressed that Việt Nam welcomed the policy of promoting economic, trade, and investment ties with the US on the basis of freedom, equality, mutual benefit, and conformity with bilateral agreements and WTO regulations.

Việt Nam was ready to maintain frequent contact with the US via existing mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to deal with emerging issues in a timely manner and enhance bilateral economic, trade and investment relations for the sake of the two countries’ enterprises and people, Hằng noted.

“In that spirit, we are ready and wish the US discuss this issue with us,” the spokeswoman added. — VNS