Vietnamese specialties displayed at Hong Kong Food Expo

VIETNAM, August 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Consulate General and Việt Nam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) is introducing a variety of Vietnamese specialities at the Hong Kong Food Expo from August 11-15.

One of the most important events of Hong Kong's food and beverage sector, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council organised the expo and drew exhibitors from Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and Southeast Asia.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Phạm Bình Đàm expressed his hope that from 2023, more Vietnamese agricultural companies and products will be introduced at the event.

The Head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Hong Kong, Vũ Thị Thủy, hailed Hong Kong as a promising market for Vietnamese food and beverages as it imports most consumer goods and food instead of producing them.

According to the official, both sides share similarities in consumption culture, while Vietnamese products such as rice, seafood, spices, cashew nuts, pepper and coffee are popular in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong International Tea Fair, the Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo are also held simultaneously.

Last year, the Hong Kong Food Expo attracted 545 exhibitors and 370,000 visitors. — VNS

 

