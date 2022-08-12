Global Pouch Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.9 Bn by 2032, Amid Growing Popularity of Pouch as a Preferred Packaging Format | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. pouch equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2032, as per the FMI’s latest analysis. According to Future Market Insights, Germany’s pouch equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2032. Demand in the Germany market is driven by rising production and consumption of packaged food products and availability of advanced manufacturing technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pouch equipment market size is anticipated to grow from US$ 3 Bn in 2022 to US$ 4.9 Bn by 2032, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).



Rising adoption of flexible packaging solutions like pouches, across various industries including food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, and chemical is a key factor driving demand for pouch equipment in the market.

The pouch equipment is used to fill the pouches with products and also to seal them appropriately. They are mostly used across the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical sectors due to their increasing plus points such as high degree of automation, one-stop service, and cost-effective and customizable features.

Pouch equipment is used for a variety of functions that includes forming pouches, filling pouches, and sealing and packing them. Pouch equipment plays a key role in assuring product safety at all parts of the supply chain.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15441

Pouches are lighter in weight than other traditional packing products such as metal cans, and jars, which helps in reducing overall transportation costs. The above-mentioned factor has forced manufacturers to switch to pouch as the preferred packaging format. Driven by this, sales of pouch equipment are likely to grow at a steady pace over the next decade.

Key Takeaways from Global Pouch Equipment Market

By machine type, fully automatic segment is expected to grow at 4.7% CAGR through 2032.

Based on end-use industry, the food and beverage segment is likely to expand at 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period, accounting for the largest market share of 44% in 2022.

The U.S. pouch equipment market is anticipated to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

India will emerge as the fastest growing market for pouch equipment, accelerating at 6.2% through 2032.

The pouch equipment market in China is expected to surge at 5.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.





“Increase in Adoption of Automated Pouch Equipment by Food & Beverages Manufacturers Will Act as a Catalyst for Driving Global Sales of Pouch Equipment Across all Parts of the World.”- says FMI analyst

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15441

Automatic Pouch Equipment Trending Across the Globe

Pouch equipment can be designed with an inline process or a circular layout. Automatic pouch equipment is becoming popular today for its ease of use and simplicity which is the major trend in this market.

Pouches are very easy to use and a very demanding product for the consumers. As they are very flexible and trendy to carry, they have become a trend among all the consumers. This is expected to bolster the demand for pouch equipment during the forecast period.

Pouch equipment is used to manufacture pouches which have widened applications such as snacks, detergent powders and cosmetics, etc. It also helps assuring airtight packing to avoid contamination of products. This equipment helps in convenient and innovative options for packaging consumer goods as well as industrial goods.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players pouch equipment manufacturers include Coesia SpA , Massman Automation Design, LLC , PFM Packaging Machinery , Volpak , VELTEKO CZ sro , SN Maschinenbau GmbH , Suvi Packaging Machine , Adelphi Group , Rezpack Machinery Inc. , Topack Co. Ltd and others.

The market is expected to observe a strong competition due to increasing number of market participants across various nations. In order to capitalize and improve their revenue share, these players are using strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and strengthening of distribution channels.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15441

Global Pouch Equipment Market by Category

By Machine Type:

Manual packaging

Semi-Automatic Packaging

Fully Automatic Packaging





By Pouch Type:

Stand up Pouches

Flat Pouches

Vacuum Pouches





By Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others (Homecare, etc.)





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Pouch Equipment Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for pouch equipment market by machine type (manual, semi-automatic and fully automatic), pouch type (stand up pouches, flat pouches and vacuum pouches), by orientation (horizontal, vertical) by end-use industry (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics, etc.) across seven regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Pouch Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

To be continued…!

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Packaging Domain

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market Sales: The rice paper stand-up pouch market is estimated at US$ 56.5 Billion in 2022 and secure a value of US$ 101.2 Billion 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Polystyrene Packaging Market Size: The global polystyrene packaging market was valued at around US$ 22.1 Bn in 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 3.2%. Polystyrene packaging sales are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 4.3% and top a valuation of US$ 9.2 Bn by 2032.

Thermal Inkjet Inks Market Share: According to the report published by Future Market Insights, the market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 1896.3 Million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Air Cushion Machine Market Growth: Global air cushion machine market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 488.2Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to be valued at US$ 775.8 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Thermoformed Tubs Market Trends: According to the report published by Future Market Insights, the market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 17347.9 Million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Air Bubble Bags Market Demand: Global air bubble bags market demand is expected to be valued at US$ 1,115.2 Million in 2022, rising at a CAGR of 4.2% to US$ 1,682.8 Million between 2022 and 2032.

Plastic Shrink Wrap Market Value: The global plastic shrink wrap market was valued at around US$ 2.8 Bn in 2021. The plastic shrink wrap market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.1% and reach a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2032.

Paper Bubble Wrap Market Type: The global paper bubble wrap market size was valued at around US$ 600 Mn in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$ 629 Mn in 2022.

End-of-Line Packaging Market Outlook: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global end-of-line packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by the year 2032.

Advanced Composites Market Forecast Analysis: The advanced composites market is anticipated to have a thriving CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pouch-equipment-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs