Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aircraft hydraulic system market size is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2021 to $1.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The global aircraft hydraulic system market size is expected to reach $2.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. An increase in the usage of larger commercial aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft hydraulic system market going forward.

The aircraft hydraulic system market consists of sales of aircraft hydraulic systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control and manage equipment such as brakes, flaps, and thrust reversers in air crafts. Aircraft hydraulic systems refer to the system that performs the function of moving and actuating landing gears in an aircraft. This helps in creating force and transmitting pressure on every part and helps the aircraft fly high.

Global Aircraft Hydraulic System Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft hydraulic system market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Global Aircraft Hydraulic System Market Segments

The global aircraft hydraulic system market is segmented:

By Type: Open-Center, Closed-Center

By Component: Reservoirs, Pumps, Valves, Hydraulic Fuses, Accumulators, Actuators, Others

By Fluid Type: Vegetable-Based, Petroleum-Based, Synthetic-Based

By Wing Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing

By End-User: Air force, Commercial and General Aviation

By Geography: The global aircraft hydraulic system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aircraft hydraulic system global market overviews, aircraft hydraulic system global market analysis and aircraft hydraulic system industry forecast market size and growth, aircraft hydraulic system global market share, aircraft hydraulic system global market segments and geographies, aircraft hydraulic system market players, aircraft hydraulic system global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aircraft hydraulic system global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aircraft Hydraulic System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dynex/Rivett Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Woodward Inc., Triumph Group Inc., Moog Inc., Arkwin Industries Inc., Safran S.A., Hycom Engineering, and Senior plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

