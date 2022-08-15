Insights Into The Global Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022”, the VFD market is expected to grow from $16.58 billion in 2021 to $17.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The global VFD market size is expected to grow to $21.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%. Increasing need and government regulations for energy efficiency across various industries are driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Variable Frequency Drives Market

Technological advancements are the main trend that is gaining popularity in the variable frequency drives market. Many companies are developing new products to provide an enhanced experience to their clients.

Overview Of The Variable Frequency Drives Market

The variable frequency drives market consists of sales of power electronics-based devices products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that includes a type of motor controller that varies frequency and voltage to drive an electric motor. These drives also can control ramp-up or ramp-down of the motor. These drives help save energy and system efficiency and most commonly used in fans, pumps, conveyors, and compressors.

Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: AC Drives, DC Drives, Servo Drives

• By Power Rating: Low Power Rating, Medium Power Rating, Micro Power Rating, High Power Rating

• By Application: Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, Others

• By End-User: Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Others

• By Geography: The global VFD market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Hi-rel Power Electronics, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Anaheim Automation, WEG, ABB, Nidec Motor Corporation, Siemens, Danfoss, Honeywell International, TMEIC, Fuji Electric Corp, Schneider electric, Yaskawa Corporation, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Toshiba International Corporation, Delta Electronics.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Variable Frequency Drives Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of variable frequency drives market. The market report analyzes variable frequency drives industry forecast market size, variable frequency drives market growth drivers, variable frequency drives market share, variable frequency drives market segmentation, VFD market major players, VFD market growth across geographies, and variable frequency drives market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The variable frequency drives market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

