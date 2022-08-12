Foot and Ankle Devices Market Expected to Reach $ 8.36 Bn By Forecast Period 2022 To 2029
Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2022 Size, Share, Current Trends, Growth Analysis and Plans, Investment and Forecast 2029
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Foot and Ankle Devices market research report provides significant value on the state of the industry. This report provides detailed information on the industry base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends that help companies expand their businesses and drive economic growth. The report endeavors to maintain a comprehensive analysis and provide region-wise assessment of the global Foot and Ankle Devices market. The report contains valuable information on the industry, current and future market conditions, market size, market share, revenue growth, latest trends, worldwide expert opinions, and financial status.
Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Analysis and Size
Global foot and ankle devices market was valued at USD 4.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.36 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market report covers the different market scenarios which have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. The report includes SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, predictive analytics, real-time analytics, revenue share, and market size. In addition to the competitive market scene, market opportunities, and key strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, which have been taken by key players to enhance their market position and strengthen their presence in the global market.
Foot and Ankle Devices Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Growth of Geriatric Population
The rise in geriatric population across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of foot and ankle devices market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.
Funds and Grants
The surge in investments in the form of funds and grants for foot and ankle devices accelerate the market growth.
Number of Sports Injuries
The rise in the number of sports and accident-related foot and ankle injuries further influence the market.
Product Affordability
The greater product affordability and market availability will assist in the expansion of the market.
Which Companies Lead the Foot and Ankle Devices Market?
Cadwell Industries Inc. (US)
Compumedics Limited (Australia)
NeuroWave Systems Inc. (US)
Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
Medtronic (Ireland)NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan)
NeuroSky (China)Bio-Signal Group Corp. (US)
Elekta AB (Sweden)Lifelines Neuro (US)
Neurosoft S.A. (Greece)EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH (Austria)
Jordan NeuroScienceInc. (US)
BrainScope Company Inc. (US)
Advanced Brain MonitoringInc. (US)
EB Neuro S.p.A.
Foot and Ankle Devices Segmentation by type
Orthopedic Implants and Devices
Bracing And Support Devices
Prostheses
Foot and Ankle Devices Segmentation by Application
Trauma and Hair Line Fractures
Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis
Diabetic Foot Diseases
Ligament Injuries
Neurological Disorders
Hammertoe
Others
Foot and Ankle Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The foot and ankle devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the foot and ankle devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the foot and ankle devices market because of the presence of leading companies and involvement of children and youth in sports within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising prevalence of orthopaedic diseases in the region.
The container monitoring software industry could hold the largest product market share in the world during forecast period 2022-2029. The growing container monitoring software industry is another driver of the market.
Table of Contents:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: scope of the report
Section 03: research methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Foot and Ankle Devices Market Overview
Section 06: Foot and Ankle Devices Market Size
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segmentation By Technology
Section 09: Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segmentation by End User
Section 12: regional landscape
Section 13: decision framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Foot and Ankle Devices Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: company profiles
Section 18: Appendix
What will you discover from the global Foot and Ankle Devices market report?
The report provides extensive information about manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers with their business prospects by 2022-2029
The report uncovers the key drivers, technologies, and trends shaping the global Foot and Ankle Devices market in the near future.
The report added exclusive market segmentation broken down by product type, Foot and Ankle Devices end-user and region.
The strategic perspectives on the Foot and Ankle Devices market dynamics, current production process and applications.
The report provides statistical analysis on the current and future status of the global Foot and Ankle Devices market with a forecast to 2029
