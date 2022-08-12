Genetic Testing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the genetic testing market size is expected to grow to $22.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders is expected to propel the genetic testing market growth going forward.

The genetic testing market consists of the sale of genetic testing services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to confirm specific genetic disorders in children and their conditions based on physical signs and symptoms. Genetic testing refers to a sort of medical examination that looks for alterations in genes, proteins, or chromosomes. A genetic test's results can identify a genetic ailment as well as determine a person's risk of developing a genetic disorder.

Global Genetic Testing Market Trends

According to the genetic testing industry analysis, technological advancement is a crucial trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the genetic testing market are focused on developing technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Cell ID Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company that manufactures genetic testing products, launched a portable genetic test for COVID-19 named Quiz PCR Biochip. This is a portable, palm-sized, moveable genetic test kit that utilizes an app to confirm if a person has COVID-19. This device also had a QR code for tracking. This device works on pooled screening technology. This can be easily moveable and can take tests anywhere at any time.

Global Genetic Testing Market Segments

The global genetic testing market is segmented:

By Type: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal and Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, Others

By Technology: Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, Molecular Testing

By Disease: Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Others

By Application: Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, Others

By Geography: The global genetic testing market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides genetic testing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global genetic testing market, genetic testing global market share, genetic testing market segments and geographies, genetic testing global market players, genetic testing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The genetic testing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, BGI Group, Biocartis Group, 23 and Me Inc., Blueprint Genetics, CSL Limited, bioMerieux SA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

