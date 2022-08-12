Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Industry Trends & Forecast-2029

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market

Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the contract research organization (CROs) services market is expected to reach the value of USD 99.93 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growing importance of contract research organisation services will aid in the expansion of the contract research organisation (CROs) services market.

In recent years, instead of outsourcing the entire project, biotech firms have shifted their focus to outsourcing a portion of clinical trials to CROs. Furthermore, participants in the current contract research organisation (CRO) services market are focusing their efforts on meeting the niche and customised needs of clinical trials. In recent years, CRO services have gradually infiltrated the healthcare sector. With significant advancements in the healthcare sector in terms of research, medications, drug delivery, and so on, CROs are gaining traction. As more healthcare providers recognise the benefits and advantages of consulting and using CRO services.

The contract research organisation provides services based on research. It provides contract services to medical, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnical, and other organisations. Data management, regulatory, clinical operation, submission, and quality assurance are some of the services provided by the industry. The most profitable segment of the contract research organisation (cro) market is the medical contract service.

Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the research and development expenditure

The increasing of research and development expenditures, as well as the increased outsourcing of research and development activities, are expected to drive growth in the contract research organisation (CROs) services market during the forecast period.

The increase in the clinical trial services

there is an increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services, as well as an increase in clinical trials. The governing pressure on contract research organisation services, on the other hand, is expected to propel the growth of the contract research organisation (CROs) services market.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services market.

Opportunities

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the pharmaceutical industry had its second-best year in terms of drugs approved by the US FDA. This year saw the approval of 53 drugs, which was only surpassed in 2018 by 59 pharmaceutical agents. The 53 new chemical entities and 13 biologics approved in 2020 include 10 monoclonal antibodies, 2 antibody–drug conjugates, 3 peptides, and 2 oligonucleotides. In the last three years (2018–2020), the FDA has approved 160 drugs, compared to only 21 in 2010. This increase in the number of approved products worldwide can be attributed to increased investments by biopharmaceutical companies in the development of biologics and biosimilars.

Restraints/Challenges

The growing biosimilar and biologics market, as well as the growing demand for specialised testing services, are expected to stymie the growth of the contract research organisation (CROs) services market over the forecast period. However, rising competition in the contract research organisation industry, as well as a scarcity of experienced specialists, may pose additional challenges to the growth of the contract research organisation (CROs) services market in the near future.

This contract research organization (CROs) Services market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the contract research organization (CROs) Services market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market

With the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, a number of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have increased R&D and manufacturing efforts to develop and distribute SARS-CoV-2 test kits, vaccines, and drugs. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies partnered with CROs through long-term agreements, partnerships, and collaborations around the world to accelerate the R&D process. In addition, CROs have created dedicated services for COVID-19 research. There have been a number of new service launches in 2020, as well as agreements, partnerships, and collaborations with various pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes for the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics around the world.

Recent Development

ICON PLC signed a definitive agreement to acquire PRA Health Sciences Inc. in February 2021, expanding its portfolio in healthcare intelligence and clinical research.

Charles River Laboratories signed a definitive agreement in February 2021 to acquire Cognate BioServices Inc., a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), in order to expand Charles River's scientific capabilities in the fast-growing cell and gene therapy sector.

Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Scope

The Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic area and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Early phase development services

Pharmacokinetics or pharmacodynamics

Clinic research services

Laboratory services

Physical characterization

Stability testing

Batch release testing

Raw material testing

Others

On the basis of type, the contract research organization (CROs) services market into early phase development services, pharmacokinetics or pharmacodynamics, clinic research services, laboratory services, physical characterization, stability testing, batch release testing, raw material testing, other analytical testing, consulting services. Early phase development services are further sub segmented into discovery studies, chemistry, manufacturing and control, preclinical services. Clinic research services is further sub segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III and phase IV. Laboratory services is further sub segmented into bioanalytical testing and analytical testing..

Therapeutic area

Oncology

CNS disorders

Infectious diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Immunological disorders

Respiratory disorders

Diabetes

Others

On the basis of therapeutic area, the contract research organization (CROs) services market into oncology, CNS disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, immunological disorders, respiratory disorders, diabetes, and other therapeutic areas.

End User

Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical companies

Medical device companies

Academic institutes

On the basis of end user, the contract research organization (CROs) services market into pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, academic institutes.

Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The contract research organization (CROs) services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, therapeutic area and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the contract research organization (CROs) services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Due to the general high quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry, North America dominates the contract research organisation (CROs) services market. Furthermore, the rapid growth of its biosimilar and biologics markets, as well as an increase in clinical trial activity, will drive growth in the contract research organisation (CROs) services market. Due to the large-scale contract research organisation a service operating globally, Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the contract research organisation (CROs) services market. Furthermore, investments in amenities and resources in functional services such as central laboratories, imaging, and clinical supplies are expected to drive the growth of the contract research organisation (CROs) services market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The contract research organization (CROs) services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the contract research organization (CROs) services market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

Competitive Landscape and Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Share Analysis

The contract research organization (CROs) services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to contract research organization (CROs) services market.

Some of the major players operating in the contract research organization (CROs) services market are

PPD Inc. (U.S)

Quintiles (U.S)

ICON Plc (Ireland)

Parexel International Corporation (U.S)

American Preclinical Services, LLC (U.S)

Labcorp Drug Development (U.S)

Theorem Clinical research (U.S)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Syneos Health (U.S)

Evotec (Germany)

Charles River Laboratories (U.S)

