0-10K Scale Challenge - 3 Day Live Training for Digital Marketing Agency Owners

Clickx, a lead generation and customer acquisition platform, is offering a free live 3-day training for digital marketing agency owners looking to launch, grow and scale their agencies.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is hosting a three day live training packed with strategies agency owners can implement immediately to scale their agencies. Are you a digital marketing agency owner looking to scale to a 7 or 8 figure business? Then you do not want to miss the 0-10K Scale Challenge. During these three days, Solomon Thimothy will share the exact same blueprint he used to scale his own agency during the last decade. Agency owner attendees will also have access to an exclusive private Facebook group and ongoing support from a team of experts.

The 0-10K Scale Challenge is a uniquely designed three-day live training event designed specifically for agencies who want to take their business to the next level. Over the course of these three days, agency owners will learn how to select a profitable niche, how to develop a high-converting offer, and finally, how to generate quality and consistent leads for their agencies. “This will be our 7th time doing this challenge. Each time we had more and more people join us. We have been able to help 100s of agencies grow and scale with this training. This time we’re doing it for free unlike any of the times before because of the unprecedented economic climate we’re experiencing as entrepreneurs here in the United States.” says Solomon Thimothy, Co-Founder of Clickx.

Live training starts on August 29-31, 2022. In order to serve audiences around the world, live training will start at 10:30AM EST each day. For more information and to register, visit: https://10kscale.com/home-register

About Clickx:
Clickx is the #1 white label lead generation and customer acquisition platform used by agencies worldwide. Whether you’re looking to start a new digital marketing agency, or scale an existing one, Clickx provides both software and support to guide you through the complex process of scaling a business. For more information visit: https://www.clickx.io/


Media Contact: John Stephenson
jstephenson@oneims.com

