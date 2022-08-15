ITandFactory announces the release of economical CAE solution for Electrical Engineers
Intelligent Stand-alone Solution with Built-in CAD Engine, Database and Document Management
It is a comprehensive, intuitive and easy-to-use solution, where electrical engineers & designers don’t need to be dependent on multiple tools specific to their terrain”BAD SODEN, HESSEN, GERMANY, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITandFactory GmbH (ITF) proudly announces the release of its new standalone product “E&I Designer 2022” with the vision to provide an intelligent yet competitive solution for Electrical Engineers and Designers.
— Mr. Ajit Joshi, Managing Director, ITandFactory GmbH
The product plan for E&I Designer has been underpinned by a two-pronged strategy, to develop:
• An intelligent tool which is easy-to-use and can integrate seamlessly with existing workflows
• A practical, yet cost competitive Standalone Solution with its own database and graphic engine
As an eminent market leader in the plant engineering space, ITF has played an active role in the Electrical domain with an established product, CADISON (complete 3D plant design suite), geared towards the Process Industry. For over two decades we have been catering to many esteemed customers worldwide in the Electrical Industry. Our R&D team keeps working on the ground level with our Electrical Designer users to understand what more they want from us, and how we can better serve them with simple yet innovative solutions.
With the release of E&I Designer, once again ITF has demonstrated the industry its readiness in responding to the market demand and industry benchmarks. This reflects on our continued commitment to accomplish our vision in every step we take.
What makes E&I Designer ‘Smart & Unique’ independent solution?
Its development was based on a set objective i.e., equilibrium between time, quality, and cost. It addresses the growing need for interoperability and real-time data integration in industrial enterprise environments intelligently. E&I Designer is a one bundled solution with an embedded CAD graphic engine and an internal database for creating intelligent schematics, controls design, 3D cable trays & panel layouts, conduits & trenches, cable scheduler & comes with sizing calculations and automated reports generation (BOM, MTO, Lists, etc.) capabilities.
Its intuitive interface automates complex tasks, such as contact cross-referencing and terminal drawings. Also, all 2D and 3D designs and data/information are integrated throughout the project lifecycle (one of the top listed concerns of the industry). Engineering efficiency in any Industry often gets hampered due to repetitive revisions which result in erroneous deliverables and project delays. With E&I Designer, the users have the capability of Quality Check via “Logic Analyzer” and Revision Control & Change Management, which helps in defining the check routines and quickly update any changes or modification for error-free deliverables and on-time project completion. Also, E&I Designer features robust Document Management system for structured keep up of all the project related documents. Thus, it improves the overall design quality, quickens turn-around time, shortens time-to-market and enhances process efficacy. To sum it all up, with E&I Designer one can create all types of Electrical Design and perform Project Planning effortlessly, in an intelligent and automated way.
Short description of E&I Designer:
• Innovative solution for intelligent Electrical & Instrumentation (E&I) design, documentation, and Project Life-cycle Management
• Intuitive based interface that can easily integrate with existing workflows
• Built-in intelligent library for Electrical and Instrumentation symbols
• Enhanced interoperability & real-time data integration
• Intelligent and efficient workflows which leads to significant reduction of project costs.
• Quick creation & routing complex Cable Trays, Conduits and Trenches with an intuitive interface, easy to route with existing structures and equipment’s
• Enhanced Cable Scheduler function for cable length and fill factor calculation
• Flexible & scalable tool with automatic (multi-formats) report generation capabilities
• Engineering sizing calculations as per IEC standards, 2D & 3D Panel layouts and GA extraction
ITandFactory GmbH (a fully owned subsidiary of Neilsoft) is one of the leading providers of complete process industry solutions based on innovative technologies. Our mission is to create and deliver the best integrated plant engineering solution & services to help our customers improve their project planning, reduce their rework, reduce errors and complete projects faster-to-market.
