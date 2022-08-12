Thoracic Drainage Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Research Analysis, Regional Analysis, Product Type, Product Analysis, Market Scope, Opportunity and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoracic drainage devices market are basically the medical devices which are used to drain liquids, air, and solid particles from the pleural space or mediastinum of the chest. They are generally made of clear plastics like soft silicone or PVC and are used in a variety of applications including thoracic surgery and pulmonology, infectious disease, general intensive care and emergency medicine, cardiac surgery, oncology and pain management, and military medicine.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the thoracic drainage devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The “thoracic surgery and pulmonology” accounts for the largest application segment in the thoracic drainage devices market within the forecasted period.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Occurrences of Various Diseases

The increases prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. In addition to this, the increase demand of early diagnosis and treatment of diseases is also projected to boost the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the favorable reimbursement policies of the government and increasing burden of spontaneous pneumothorax is also expected to fuel market growth. The rising preferences of minimally invasive procedures and the reducing healthcare costs involved in undergoing a minimally invasive procedure when compared to the normal surgical procedure is also projected to cushion the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in burden of spontaneous pneumothorax also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Furthermore, the introduction of new and advanced technologies by the market players extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies of the government will further expand the thoracic drainage devices market's growth rate in the future.

Some of the major players operating in the thoracic drainage devices market are Teleflex Incorporated., Vygon, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cook, BD., Getinge AB, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Sinapi Biomedical, Medela AG, Rocket Medical plc., Sterimed Group, Cardinal Health., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BioMed Devices, EUROSETS, and Angiplast, among others.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Scope

The thoracic drainage devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Thoracic Drainage System

Trocar Drain

Unsecured Needle

Secured Needle

Pleural Drainage Catheter

Thoracic Drainage Kit

On the basis of product type, the thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into thoracic drainage system, trocar drain, unsecured needle, secured needle, pleural drainage catheter and thoracic drainage kit.

End Use

Ambulance Services

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Urgent Care

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Military Surgeons

On the basis of end use, the thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into ambulance services, hospitals and specialty clinics, urgent care, ambulatory surgery centers and military surgeons. The hospitals and specialty clinics are expected to dominate the end use segment due to the increasing usage of these devices in hospital setup.

Application

Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology

Cardiac Surgery

General Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine

Infectious Disease

Oncology and Pain Management

Military Medicine

On the basis of level of application, the thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into thoracic surgery and pulmonology, cardiac surgery, general intensive care and emergency medicine, infectious disease, oncology and pain management and military medicine. The thoracic surgery and pulmonology is expected to show a significant growth within the application segment owing to the increasing prevalence of these disorders.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The thoracic drainage devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, end use and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the thoracic drainage devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the thoracic drainage devices market because of the high standards of healthcare infrastructure, rising incidences of chronic diseases, higher healthcare expenditure as well as easy availability of sophisticated technology in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the rising geriatric population, growth of the healthcare industry, and increase in the number of surgical procedures in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

