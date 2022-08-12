Global Savory Snack Products Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the savory snack products market size is expected to grow from $99.83 billion in 2021 to $110.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The global savory snack products market size is expected to grow to $144.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The rise in the adoption of convenience food products is contributing to the growth of the savory snack products market going forward.

The savory snack product market consists of the sale of savory snack products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that comprise savory foods that have a salty or spicy flavor rather than a sweet one. Savory foods, including grains, starch, veggies, seasonings, and vegetable oils, are used to make savory snack products. Savory snacks include corn chips, puffed snacks, popcorn, peanuts, potato chips, baked snacks, meat snacks, savory biscuits, and other nut snacks.

Global Savory Snack Products Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the savory snack product market. Major companies operating in the savory snack products market are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Savory Snack Products Market Segments

By Product: Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Popcorn, Nuts and Seeds, Puffed Snacks, Tortillas, Others

By Flavor: Barbeque, Spice, Beef, Roasted or Toasted, Others

By Distribution Channel: Retailers, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others

By Geography: The global savory snack products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides savory snack products global market overviews, savory snack products industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global savory snack products market, savory snack products global market share, savory snack products market segmentation and geographies, savory snack products global market players, savory snack products global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The savory snack products market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Calbee Inc, ITC Limited, Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Grupo Bimbo, Aviko B.V., Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Haldiram's India Pvt Ltd, Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Frito-Lay North America Inc, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd, and Anji Foodstuff Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

