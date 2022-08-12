President of Argentine Political Party Demos: Morocco Has Shown 'Course' of Opening up to The World

MOROCCO, August 12 - President of the Argentine political party "Demos", Nazareno Etchepare, praised the choice of opening to the World made by Morocco during the last two decades as well as the "course" taken by the Kingdom in terms of political, economic and energy reforms.

In an interview with the Moroccan news channel M24, the Argentine politician, whose party advocates economic liberalism as a political doctrine, said that "Morocco should be an example for Argentina in this process of opening to the World", which has enabled it to achieve a perceptible and sustainable economic growth.

Etchepare said that this vigorous economic growth is due to the fact that Moroccans "have understood the course to follow and the reforms to undertake. Argentina should follow this example," he recommended, adding that "Morocco has done what all reasonably liberal countries should have done".

"In 'Demos', added Etchepare, we are convinced that Morocco is the country that leads this process of transition in Africa towards more openness to the world. There are also realities that we cannot ignore, such as its role as the main producer of phosphates”.

Referring to the role of renewable energy in the fight against climate change, the Argentine politician stressed that "Argentina is beginning to follow the path of solar energy which is very developed in Morocco," which would open interesting prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

MAP 11 August 2022