Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,047 in the last 365 days.

President of Argentine Political Party Demos: Morocco Has Shown 'Course' of Opening up to The World

President of Argentine Political Party Demos: Morocco Has Shown 'Course' of Opening up to The World

MOROCCO, August 12 - President of the Argentine political party "Demos", Nazareno Etchepare, praised the choice of opening to the World made by Morocco during the last two decades as well as the "course" taken by the Kingdom in terms of political, economic and energy reforms.

In an interview with the Moroccan news channel M24, the Argentine politician, whose party advocates economic liberalism as a political doctrine, said that "Morocco should be an example for Argentina in this process of opening to the World", which has enabled it to achieve a perceptible and sustainable economic growth.

Etchepare said that this vigorous economic growth is due to the fact that Moroccans "have understood the course to follow and the reforms to undertake. Argentina should follow this example," he recommended, adding that "Morocco has done what all reasonably liberal countries should have done".

"In 'Demos', added Etchepare, we are convinced that Morocco is the country that leads this process of transition in Africa towards more openness to the world. There are also realities that we cannot ignore, such as its role as the main producer of phosphates”.

Referring to the role of renewable energy in the fight against climate change, the Argentine politician stressed that "Argentina is beginning to follow the path of solar energy which is very developed in Morocco," which would open interesting prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

MAP 11 August 2022

You just read:

President of Argentine Political Party Demos: Morocco Has Shown 'Course' of Opening up to The World

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.