Nurse Call System Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nurse call system market size is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2021 to $2.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global nurse call system market size is expected to grow to $3.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. The rise in the geriatric population is significantly contributing to the growth of the nurse call system market going forward.

The nurse call system market consists of sales of nurse call systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for a variety of communication and patient monitoring functions. Nurse call systems are innovative systems that improve the interaction between patients and healthcare workers by helping inform nurses on time, enhancing alertness and operational efficiency, especially in the case of emergencies.

Global Nurse Call System Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nurse call systems market. Major companies operating in the nurse call systems sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position.

Global Nurse Call System Market Segments

By Type: Button-Based Systems, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercom Systems

By Technology: Wired Communication, Wireless Communication

By Applications: Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Clinics and Physician Offices, Others

By Geography: The global nurse call system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nurse call system global market overview, analyzes and nurse call system market forecast market size and growth, nurse call system global market share, nurse call system global market segments and geographies, nurse call system global market players, nurse call system market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Nurse Call System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson Controls, Rauland Corporation, Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Azure Healthcare Limited, Jeron Nurse Call Systems, Vifor Pharma Group, Courtney Thorne, SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., BioScrip Inc., Grifols S.A., JW Life Science Corporation, and CVS Health Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

