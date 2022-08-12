Desktop Virtualization Market Size Expected To Reach USD 25.91 Billion at a CAGR of 14.1% By 2027

Reports And Data

Desktop Virtualization Market Size – USD 8.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.1%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massive transformation of cloud-centric applications & requirement of reduction in the operational expenditure. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the popularity of the remote desktops & desktop virtualization infrastructure.

Market Trends – Enormous growth in the cloud-based applications and remote working tendency.

The Global Desktop Virtualization Market is forecast to reach USD 25.91 Billion by 2027. The growing importance of reducing the OPEX in the end-use verticals with the presence of remote accessibility & advanced security systems are enforcing the market demand. Enterprises around the world devote most of their technology & security expenditure on their revenue generation and operational efficiency intensifying applications. The rapid adoption of cloud-sourced applications is fundamentally enabling web-scale architectures of application deployment & replacing the traditional mode of computation and services used by the end-use verticals. Application layering system has been an effective way to separate apps from its underlying operating system, providing the option to manage the computing solutions delivered from any end-user devices. Application compatibility is one of the most important criteria to getting the value out of any layering solution, and desktop virtualization tools designed for a vast number of applications compatibility compared to the other companies present in the competition can stand apart.

An estimation of approximately 65-70% of the cost of the total ownership cost of the computer system is attributed to the maintenance & support expenditure in an information technology company. Desktop virtualization has thereby stood out to be one of the most effective systems to reduce the operational expenditure by deploying a centralized server for many subordinate systems within a cluster.

A mentionable amount of cost reduction in the capital expenditure, centrally managed stored desktops eliminating a lot of effort in the IT administration & management, advancement in privacy regulations with an enhanced security system, and remote workability outside the office premises are some of the crucial advantages that help drive the market.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 global pandemic has created an endless requirement of digital transformation, cloud deployment of digital production, remote working, and many other grounds for enormous growth in the desktop virtualization. A huge uplift in demand is projected in the desktop virtualization as more & more companies are enforcing remote working and deploying work from home techniques to retain their operations in their fundamental areas of concern. Many industry players are offering free trials as a promotional part of their business development amid this global epidemic, so that more companies can get to savor the benefits of desktop virtualizations and its massive advantages in the remote work management with an effective reduction in their CAPEX.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In September 2019, HiveIO, Inc., a US-based company to offer intelligent virtualization, announced its partnership with Getech Ltd., a UK based edutech company focused of providing advanced educational services. The partnership will help the customers in education sectors provide with the latest solutions in desktop virtualization technology. Educational institutes would be able to increase access to specialist teaching software, and the students would get a new breed of high-powered virtual desktops securely, regardless of their location.

• In February 2020, Nutanix, Inc., a cloud computing company that sells hyper-converged infrastructure software & cloud services, announced its free promotional 30 days trial desktop virtualization services for the Asia Pacific businesses to help the staff in this region affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

• IT & telecommunication sectors are the leading sub-segment due to their major shift to their cloud based platforms and major demand of replacing many computers with a single server in order to reduce the operational costs spent in the multiple software licenses, hardware systems and operating administrations. IT business process outsourcing companies are one of the most demanding end-use verticals that help propel the market share to a large extent.

• In November 2020, Microsoft acquired FSLogix, a Georgia, US-based next-generation app-provisioning platform & virtual desktop startup, in order to enhance Microsoft’s Office 365 virtual desktop experience by letting the customers run the Office 365 and Windows 10 in the cloud.

• Key participants include, IBM, Citrix Systems, NComputing, NetApp HCI, Nutanix, Inc., Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericom Software, Red Hat, and HiveIO, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Desktop Virtualization market on the basis of type, deployment mode, model, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

• Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

• Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Cloud

• On-premises

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Persistent

• Non-Persistent

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI Sectors

• Supply Chain & Warehouse

• Education & Entertainment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

