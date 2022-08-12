Inspirational Coach and Speaker Anne Reid to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Reid is a dynamic personal development coach and keynote speaker who was always willing to step outside the box into a new challenge. It started back in her college days, when she travelled to Europe by herself and ventured on a post-graduation cross-country car trip with her roommate – taking nothing but a tent, a road atlas, and an insatiable curiosity about the world around her. Anne still consciously chooses to do something slightly outside her comfort zone daily. She describes this process of seeking and embracing discomfort as providing opportunities for self-discovery and personal growth. Such practices help set the tone for Anne’s life and contributed to her decision to become a coach full-time.

There was another element to her decision, a personal experience that led Anne to realize the full value of the coaching relationship. It was when this avowed outdoorsperson who had never walked or biked more than 10 miles in a single day, decided to enter a 100-mile bicycling event.

“It taught me what it’s like to break a big journey into small milestones. To get up each day and work towards a goal. And how comforting it is to have someone there to mentor you and guide you--as well as bother you when you don’t reach the target you set.”

These are coaching principles Anne uses with her own clients and she stresses that keeping accountable to goals is a significant part of the relationship. Anne believes it is also important to help clients identify the resources they’ll need for their journey—whether that might be more funding, equipment, specialized training or just mental fortitude.

Before becoming a coach and increasingly popular speaker and workshop leader, Anne spent many years rising through the ranks of the financial industry, dealing with the sale of securities and real estate projects. When her daughters reached a certain age in the early 2000’s, Anne wanted to be more flexible, more available, and to do something that felt more like a calling than work. So, she underwent her first coaching training. The rest is history, a history that can be learned on the www.reidcoaching.com website, in personal interviews shot this year, and in her upcoming radio show.

Anne is set to talk about her professional accomplishments as well as her love of reading, travelling, pets and nature. She is an intellectually curious individual and infuses everything she undertakes with optimism and humor. A current project includes the initial stages of a book she is writing about being happier in spite of your life (since Anne believes that happiness and gratitude are essentials for the true measure of success).

Close up Radio will feature Coach and Speaker Anne Reid in interviews at 12:00 noon, EDT with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday, August 25th and with Jim Masters on Thursday, September 1st

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

To learn more about Anne and her coaching business please visit www.reidcoaching.com