District Cooling Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

District Cooling Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘District Cooling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the district cooling market size is expected to reach $21.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The district cooling market consists of sales of district cooling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide chilled water for indoor cooling purposes for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. A district cooling system (DCS) is a system that distributes cooling capacity in the form of chilled water or another medium from a central source to many buildings via a network of subterranean pipes.

Global District Cooling Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trend shaping the district cooling market outlook. According to the district cooling market overview, major companies are focused on introducing technological innovations to reinforce their position, which is predicted to be driving the district cooling industry growth. For instance, in August 2021, Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-based district cooling systems manufacturing company, launched Keppel DHCS based on thermal energy storage technology. It helps in the reduction of the district energy plant space and improves energy efficiency and energy-carrying capacity. These new district cooling systems have a cooling capacity of 14,000 refrigeration tons.

Global District Cooling Market Segments

The global district cooling market is segmented:

By Production Technique: Free Cooling, Absorption Cooling, Electric Chillers, Others

By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

By Geography: The global district cooling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Middle East accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s District Cooling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ramboll Group A/S, Fortum Oyj, Emicool LLC, Engie SA, Tabreed, Veolia Environment S.A, Empower, Qatar District Cooling Company, Keppel Dhc, ADC Energy Systems LLC, Stellar Energy, Shinryo Corporation, Cetetherm AB, Logstor, Alfa Laval AB, Emirates District Cooling LLC, Wien Energie GmbH, Danfoss, and Marafeq.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

