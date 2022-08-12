Strategies For Global Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the auto-dimming mirror market size is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $1.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. As per TBRC’s auto-dimming mirror market research the market size is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%. The surge in the automotive industry is expected to propel the auto-dimming mirror market growth going forward.

The auto-dimming mirror market consists of sales of auto-dimming mirrors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve visibility and safety at night while driving. Auto-dimming mirrors are made up of a mirror and an electronic system that uses photo sensors to detect light from the front and back. These mirrors can dim the light reflecting from their surface by considerably reducing the glare of light from following vehicles on busy routes at night.

Global Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Trends

Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the auto-dimming market. Major companies operating in the auto-dimming sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Global Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Segments

The global auto-dimming mirror market is segmented:

By Fuel Type: Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid, Electric

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By Functionality Type Market: Connected Auto-Dimming Mirror, Non-Connected Auto-Dimming Mirror

By Application Type: Inside Rear-View Mirror, Outside Rear-View Mirror

By Geography: The global auto-dimming mirror market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides auto-dimming mirror global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global auto-dimming mirror market, auto-dimming mirror market share, auto-dimming mirror global market segments and geographies, auto-dimming mirror industry trends, auto-dimming mirror global market players, auto-dimming mirror global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The auto-dimming mirror market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ficosa International SA (Panasonic Corporation), Flabeg Automotive Glass Group GMBH, Gentex Corporation, Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Honda Motor Company Ltd), Konview Electronics Corporation Limited, Magna International Inc., Murakami Corporation, Shenzhen Germid Co., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Tokairika Co. Ltd., SL Corporation, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Metagal Industria E-commercio Ltd, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co.Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Webasto SE, and Glas Trösch Holding AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

