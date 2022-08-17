United Auto Sales Anchorage's New Online Marketplace Allows for Virtual Purchases

United Auto Sales has been recently nominated as Top 5 Best Used Car Dealerships in Anchorage Alaska by “Best of Alaska by Anchorage Daily News.” The Anchorage-based car dealership now offers a hassle-free online buying option for its clients.

With proper documentation and stipulations provided, United Auto Sales in Anchorage offers its clients a customer-friendly option to buy cars online.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Auto Sales is excited to announce its new 100 percent online car purchasing option. With this new system, customers can buy a car entirely online, with no need to visit the dealership in person.

"We're proud to be one of the first dealerships in the country to offer this convenient, customer-friendly option," said United Auto Sales owner Arsalan Malik. "With this new system, we can provide our customers with an even faster and easier car buying experience."

According to Arsalan, everything can be done electronically as long as the proper documentation and stipulations are provided. "This is a great option for busy people who don't have the time to come into the dealership," he said. "It's also a great option for people who live in rural areas or don't have easy access to transportation."

Furthermore, the Anchorage-based dealership offers a wide variety of cars to choose from, including both new and pre-owned vehicles. "We have something for everyone," said Arsalan. "Our goal is to make the car buying process as simple and easy as possible for our customers."

In addition, he also said that help their clients get the financing that they need. "We work with a variety of lenders to make sure our customers can get the best financing options available," he said.

United Auto Sales has partnered with DigniFi to enable customers of all budgets access to funding for their Down Payment Assistance. It provides clients with a 0% interest rate for 6 months and a maximum credit limit of $5,000.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the car buying experience for our customers," said Arsalan. "Our new online purchasing option and partnership with DigniFi are just two of the ways we're doing that."

Prior to this new system, customers had to come into the dealership to purchase a car. Now, they have the option to do it completely online. "We know that our customers will appreciate this new level of convenience," said Arsalan.

As for the company's future plans, Arsalan said that they are always looking for ways to improve and grow. "We want to be the best dealership in Anchorage, and we're always looking for ways to make that happen," he said. "We're excited about our new online purchasing option and our partnership with DigniFi, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

United Auto Sales is a used car dealership located in Anchorage, Alaska. It was established in 1996 and has been providing quality pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices ever since.

To learn more about United Auto Sales or to begin the online car buying process, please visit their website at https://akunitedauto.com. You can also call (907) 561-1718 for more information about the company and its online purchasing option.



United Auto Sales in Anchorage, AK has been providing quality pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices without compromising on quality or service for over 25 years. It is one of the first car dealerships in Alaska to offer a 100 percent online car purchasing option.

The company offers a wide variety of quality inventory with a flexible financing system. The inventory consists of different types of vehicles in different price ranges. Vehicles of all the famous car brands are available for sale including Honda, Toyota, BMW, KIA, Mazda, Ford, Nissan, and many other brands.

The company’s official website makes it easy to access any type of vehicle with a specified price. The portal shows in real time if the vehicle is available for sale or being sold out. Also, flexible financing is available on all types of credit.

United Auto Sales' inventory is made up of a variety of car makes and models, including sedans, pickup trucks, minivans, low-mileage automobiles, and so on. So everyone may select their ideal automobile from a wide range at an affordable price.