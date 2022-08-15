Data Resiliency Market 2022 – 2028 : Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Data Backup and Recovery Solutions

Market Size – USD 16.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.5%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data resiliency market size is expected to reach USD 90.05 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market revenue growth due to continual development of large amounts of data from business operations, as well as rise of cyber-attacks such as ransomware, are pushing the adoption of various solutions and services to achieve data resiliency. Also, increasing privacy issues connected with data sharing with third-party apps, as well as the necessity for data security, are driving the data resiliency industry forward. If data from one site is lost or damaged due to a cyber-attack, equipment failure, or power loss, the user can access data from another location, thereby, ensuring that company activities are not disrupted. Data resilience is an ideal option for such circumstances since data contains critical information such as account numbers, transaction passwords, and credit/debit card details that require high security and quick backup.

Data recovery is an important part of data resiliency. There are various gaps and vulnerabilities regardless of the security mechanism a corporation utilizes. Companies are always vulnerable to cyber-attacks; even if they move fast to counter the assault, some losses may occur while they do so. As a result, it is critical for businesses to recover lost data, processes, and compromised systems, which may be accomplished through the use of data resilience solutions. Many firms already have disaster recovery and business continuity strategies in place, such as backup and recovery and numerous data centers situated in different geographical regions, which allow them to recover quickly and maintain the continuation of their business operations.

Top 10 Profiled in the Data Resiliency Market Report:

• Acronis International GmbH

• Asigra Inc

• Broadcom Inc

• Carbonite

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft

• NetApp

• CenturyLink

• Micro Focus

• Commvault

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Solutions

o Data Backup & Recovery

o Data Archiving & E-Discovery

o Disaster Recovery

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium size Enterprise

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Public Sector

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Data Resiliency Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Data Resiliency industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Data Resiliency Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Data Resiliency Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

