Multi-Core Processor Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the multi-core processor market size is expected to grow from $67.89 billion in 2021 to $77.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global multi-core processor market size is expected to grow to $130.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%. The increase in demand for smartphones is expected to propel the multi-core processor market growth going forward.

The multi-core processor market consists of sales of multi-core processors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase the performance of a system which is running concurrent applications and reduce power consumption. A multicore processor is an integrated circuit that has two or more processor cores attached that enables users to execute their core processes quickly.

Global Multi-Core Processor Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the multi-core processor market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products for multicore processors to meet consumer demand.

Global Multi-Core Processor Market Segments

The global multi-core processor market is segmented:

By Type: Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors, Dual Core Processors

By Application: Computer, Smart Mobile Device, Others

By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Energy, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global multi-core processor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., ARM Holdings, Apple Inc., Mediatek Inc., Applied Micro Circuits, NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Spreadtrum Communication, and Cavium.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

