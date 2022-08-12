In-Flight Catering Service Market to register a considerable growth $24,113 million by 2026 | Gategroup, AAS Catering

In-Flight Catering Service Market

In-Flight Catering Service Market by Aircraft Class, Flight Type, and Food Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-flight catering service deals with in-flight meals served to the passengers boarding the flight. These meals are prepared by catering companies and are served to passengers via trolley.

The global in-flight catering service market size was valued at $18,081 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $24,113 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.66% from 2019 to 2026.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Due to growth in urban middle class population in developing countries such India, China, and Brazil people continue to migrate to cities for economic opportunity, the middle class will expand and begin to travel. Furthermore, additional domestic routes in developing countries and supportive government policy are further expected to boost the market growth.

The meals have wide range of variety and differs from company to company and region to region. The inflight catering company is guided by various rules and regulations to offer passengers quality food and food products. For instance, EgyptAir, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Garuda Indonesia, and others served meal with Halal certification without pork and alcohol in accordance with Islamic customs. While Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar still provide wine to the non-Muslim passengers upon request. The food type range from a simple snack or beverage in short-haul economy class to a seven-course gourmet meal in a first class long-haul flight. The types of food offered, often incorporate elements of local cuisine, sometimes both from the destination countries and origin.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5281

The global in-flight catering service market is segmented based on aircraft class, flight type, and food type. Depending on aircraft class, the in-flight catering service market is classified into economy class, business class, and first class. The flight type segment comprises full service and low cost. Based on food type, the in-flight catering service market is classified into meals, bakery & confectionary, beverages, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, The Netherlands, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players in the industry have adopted strategies such as acquisition, partnership & agreement, merger, and geographical expansion to expand their market share and increase profitability. The key players operating in the in-flight catering service industry include Gategroup, Newrest Group International S.A.S, LSG Sky Chefs, Do & Co, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Flying food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering Company, and Royal In-Flight Catering.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5281

Key Findings of the In-Flight Catering Service Market:

North America is expected to lead the global in-flight catering service market, growing at the highest CAGR of 3.78%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2026.

Based on aircraft class, the economy class segment occupied around 51% of in-flight catering service market share of the total market in 2018.

By flight type, the full service segment occupied a major share of the global market in 2018, in terms of revenue.

U.S. is the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in the global in-flight catering service market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% from 2018 to 2026.

Based on food type, the meals segment occupied around 45% the market share of the total market in 2018.

Similar Reports:

Organic Snacks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-snacks-market

Emergency Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emergency-food-market

Drinking Yogurt Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drinking-yogurt-market

White Tea Extract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-tea-extract-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research