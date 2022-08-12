Lisa Edmondson of Leadership Reno, LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best leaders are the cornerstone of every business, company, and organization. Effective leaders will inspire the best in their employees and therefore the companies for which they work. Employing the right people leaders in the workplace is the responsibility of every business owner and CEO to ensure a healthy company culture that is critical for a productive work environment. When a leader falls short, the results can be catastrophic.

Lisa Edmondson is a Leadership Coach and founder of Leadership Reno, LLC

“My primary goal is to convince organizations to redefine the characteristics of a successful people leader, recalibrate the metrics used to measure their success, and raise awareness about the severity of the consequences that result when organizations don’t get it right. Toxic leaders and bullying in the workplace have become a global pandemic that is a key contributor to the Great Resignation. Unequivocally, people-leaders have the most influential role in an organization when it comes to employee engagement and productivity. They can make or break the success of an organization. For instance, when people-leaders engage with their employees with authenticity, genuine empathy, self-awareness, and strong communication skills, they inspire personal and professional growth. This results in the innovation and productivity that positively impact the bottom line.”

Before starting her coaching practice, Lisa experienced her own personal struggle as a target of workplace bullying. Having worked at a company successfully for almost 11 years, she suddenly found herself in a scenario where she experienced intimidation, harassment, and sabotage that ultimately cost her a job where she was revered by her employees. Today, she finds fulfillment speaking about her experience and collaborating with other industry experts to fight the battle against workplace bullying. It has literally been a game changer for her, giving her a sense of personal empowerment by helping others.

If you are an unfortunate target of workplace bullying, Lisa encourages you to get help. You can visit her website where you’ll find invaluable resources to help you cope with the issues you are facing. Whether you seek counseling, training, workplace intervention or even just a productive outlet to channel your emotions, take action to find healing. Campaigning for legislation against workplace bullying or becoming a coach yourself, you’ll find empowerment in helping others.

“My hope is to motivate the CEOs of the world to understand the profitability in making their employees a top priority. By putting authentic, empathetic people-leaders in place, giving employees a means to safely voice their opinions (e.g., third-party employee engagement surveys) and holding people-leaders accountable for their employees’ mental well-being at work, organizations can increase their bottom line, increase production, reduce employee turnover and turnover costs simply by putting their people first.

Lisa believes great people-leaders are the solution to companies struggling with a disengaged and disconnected work force. A leader who puts their people first creates an optimistic, collaborative workplace destined for success.

Currently, she says, there is legislation being proposed to protect people from bullying in the workplace, and she hopes that will come to fruition in the very near future.

“Great leaders set amazing examples, bringing out the best in their people to build a cohesive team and reach common goals. They encourage others to work together with passion, enthusiasm, and purpose, inspiring their team to do the same.”

Close Up Radio will feature Lisa Edmondson in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday August 15th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.leadershipreno.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno