Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market Size, Growth, Report Study, Demand, Key Players, and Forecast by 2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market," The vehicle exhaust hose market was valued at $525.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $760.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030.

Vehicle exhaust hose is a pipe that is used to remove harmful pollutants and fumes from the engine of a vehicle. Car exhaust pipe is a flexible line used to evacuate vehicle fumes from an indoor auto repair shop. It is essential to release automobile exhaust as it includes highly toxic carbon monoxide, which is hazardous to human health. Gasoline engine exhaust emissions are the most common source of carbon monoxide, which is a colorless & odorless gas. Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in minutes, causing a person to lose consciousness and suffocate. The main purpose of vehicle exhaust hose is to remove harmful vehicle fumes from a vehicle. There are different types of vehicle exhaust hose such as manual hose, motorized hose, hose drop, and exhaust extraction.

Key Market Players

Masterflex Group

Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

Novaflex Group

eurovac inc

Flexaust Inc.

Precision Hose & Expansion Joints

BISCO Enterprise, Inc.

Dayco Products, LLC

However, pollution is becoming a major issue due to emission of harmful gases from vehicles such as sulfur during fuel combustion and sulfur trioxide. Governments of various countries across the world are now concerned regarding the environment, and as a result, we now have emission criteria for automotive industry to be followed during design process of vehicle exhaust, in order to emit less gases into the environment. To control emission and environment, governments are focusing and promoting electric vehicles (EVs). Since EVs run on electric powered motor, they do not emit any harmful gases, this factor is going to hamper vehicle exhaust hose market revenue growth. Moreover, rising prices of petrol and diesel are expected to have a detrimental influence on the vehicle industry. For example, India promised at 21st Conference of the Parties to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. Furthermore, India has set a national target of 30% EV market penetration by 2030.

The use of exhaust hose as a fume extraction system is anticipated to gain traction. This is because vehicle exhaust hose is a cost-effective exhaust system as well as it can meet stringent emission regulations of the industry to avoid environmental hazards such as air pollution. It is used in automobile repair centers to lower the emissions of hazardous vehicles engine fumes and other harmful particulate matter. Moreover, vehicle exhaust hose system helps to maintain healthy working condition inside automobile garages. Rising application of vehicle exhaust hose in automobile repair centers and garages encourages major players in the market to invest more in new innovation and new product development. These factors are anticipated to boost the market revenue growth in the upcoming years.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global vehicle exhaust hose market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards revenue growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to revenue growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market revenue growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Similar Research Report:

