Electric Power Tools Market is Projected to Reach $ 49,242.6 million| End User - Construction, Automotive, Aerospace

power tools market size is expected to generate revenue worth $24,063.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $49,242.6 million by 2030,

The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Electric Power Tools market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Electric Power Tools market is also published in the report.

The global electric power tools market size is expected to generate revenue worth $24,063.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $49,242.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Electric Power Tools halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global electric power tools market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth market analysis is conducted by global electric power tools market estimations for the global market segments between 2020 and 2030.

• Extensive analysis of the global electric power tools industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

Key Segments Covered:

BY PRODUCT TYPE •

Corded Tools

Cordless Tools

BY END USER INDUSTRY

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Power Tools Market Size

2.2 Electric Power Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Power Tools Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Power Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Power Tools Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Power Tools Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Power Tools Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Power Tools Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Power Tools Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Power Tools Breakdown Data by End User

Competitive Landscape: pex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holding, Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, and Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

These companies have adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, and others in order to gather immense growth prospects during the forecasted period.

