Anime Park Nijigen no Mori Celebrates Third Anniversary of NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO

Three-Dimensional Maze “Ten no Maki” Renewal Open

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, reopened its three-dimensional maze attraction, "Ten no Maki," on Saturday, April 23, to celebrate the third anniversary of the "NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO" attraction, which opened in April 2019.

Participants enter the Ten no Maki course on a mission to rescue Naruto, who has been kidnapped and taken to another world, alongside Boruto and his friends, in an original storyline exclusive to Nijigen no Mori.

As ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village, participants must overcome various obstacles and traps, while collecting stamp “seals” from their friends along the way to rescue Naruto. Digital technology that recognises hand movements has also been built into the renewal of the 3D maze. This digital element has been incorporated in sections of the maze such as the "Door that Doesn’t Unlock" passpoint, in which participants are not able to pass through until they form the correct seal and activate their ninjutsu (ninja technique), allowing participants to enjoy the attraction while increasing their immersion in the world of this anime.

■NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO Ten no Maki Renewal

Opening: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(within the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori")

Hours of Operation:

10:00 – 22:00 *Last admission 20:00

Details:

The Ten no Maki course is a three-dimensional maze where participants undertake a mission based on an original storyline exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. Participants work alongside Boruto and his friends as ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village to collect stamp “seals”, while overcoming various obstacles and traps. Passpoints such as the “Door that Doesn’t Unlock,” which require the participants to form the correct "seals" to activate their ninjutsu and open up the maze, enhance the sense of immersion in the world of the anime and allows visitors to enjoy the attraction.

Pricing:

Adult / 3,300 yen (tax included) *12 years old and above

Child / 1,200 yen (tax included) *11 years old and under

*Children 11 years old and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

*Free admission for children 4 years old and under.

*The above admission prices allow visitors to enjoy the two attractions "Ten no Maki" and "Chi no Maki" in NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO.

URL:

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zf_w0_tRIzQ

Inquiries:

Nijigen no Mori Office, Nijigennomori Inc.

TEL: +81-0799-64-7061 (Japanese Only)