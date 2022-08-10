Submit Release
Police arrest four suspects for dynamite fishing in North West Guadalcanal

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) arrested four adult male suspects for dynamite fishing in North West Guadalcanal at Paru Village on 8 August 2022.

Commissioner of RSIPF Mr Mostyn Mangau said the arrest was done after the EOD team received information from the community and when the team arrived at the location the four suspects just arrived from dynamite fishing.

Commissioner Mangau said the suspect arrived with some alleged dynamite fish on the boat and officers arrested and transported them to Henderson Police Station. Fishery officers also form part of the police investigation.

Mr Mangau said the EOD team also search a house and locate seven live bomb lying under a sleeping bed in a dwelling house. It is the worst ever risk situation police have encountered. The alleged suspect also told his sick son to lay on the bed to avoid locating those bombs.

A good number of empty bomb that already cut for other purposes were located during the search and EOD team have removed it to Hells Point for further destructions, he added.

Guadalcanal Police are investigating the matter. The suspects were released on bail while investigation is continuing.

-RSIPF Press

