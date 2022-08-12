North America Accounts For Largest Revenue Share In Global Window Tint Market, Forecast 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

global window tint market is significantly driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings drives revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global window tint market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth are increasing number of green building construction projects and rapid development of net-zero energy buildings as well increasing consumer awareness about sustainability and carbon dioxide emissions.

Window tint is a thin laminate tint that is widely applied to the inside or outside of glass surfaces in cars, boats, homes, and buildings. Due to its clarity, tensile strength, dimensional stability, and capacity to take a range of surface-applied or embedding treatments, window tints are popular globally, They are typically produced from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family. These tints are commonly adopted in residential and commercial applications to improve energy efficiency in heating and cooling.

Revenue growth of the global window tint market is significantly driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings. Buildings require a lot of energy, which results in more CO2 in the environment. According to a study using coatings reduces annual cooling energy usage by 35% while increasing annual heating energy costs by 2%. These tints are sometimes known as e-tints since they conserve energy. In addition, rising demand for tints in the building and construction industry and supportive government rules and regulations regarding adoption of green and energy-efficient solutions are expected to drive market growth.

Top Players in the Global Window Tint Market:

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

American Standard Window Tint

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (Solar Gard)

Madico, Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd. (Avery Dennison Israel Ltd.)

Johnson Window Tints, Inc.

Armolan Window Tints

Garware Sun Control

Reflective Window Tints

The global window tint market growth is substantially hampered by several unfavorable factors. Different countries, even distinct states, have different rules and policies, exerting a lot of pressure on businesses to change their manufacturing processes to cater to stringent regulations. For example, in 2017, New York enacted a new rule requiring vehicle window tint to be tested during an annual inspection. If tint of the car registers at more than 70%, the vehicle is likely to fail inspection and be fined. Vehicle restrictions are also becoming stricter in emerging economies such as India. According to the Motor Vehicles Act in India, front and rear windshields must have a VLT (visual light transmission) of at least 70%, which implies no more than 20% tinting. Therefore, imposition of rigid and variable regulations is a major factor restraining market growth to some extent.

Market segmentation based on Product Type Outlook:

Sun Control

Decorative

Security & Safety

Privacy

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

