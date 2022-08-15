Insights Into The Global Vacuum Coating Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Vacuum Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vacuum Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the vacuum coating equipment market is expected to grow from $27.75 billion in 2021 to $30.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the vacuum coating equipment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The vacuum coating equipment market is expected to reach $40.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the vacuum coating equipment market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum coating equipment market. Major companies operating in the vacuum coating equipment sector are focused on developing technological solutions for vacuum coating equipment to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Vacuum Coating Equipment Market

The vacuum coating equipment market consists of sales of vacuum coating equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include the application of vacuum technology, which entails a sub-atmospheric pressure environment and an atomic or molecular combustible vapor. Vacuum coating also referred to as thin-film deposition, is a vacuum chamber method that involves applying a very thin and consistent layer of coating to the surface of a substrate to safeguard it from forces that could wear it down or reduce its efficiency.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Magnetron Sputtering, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

• By Application: Electronics and Panel Display, Optics and Glass, Automotive, Tools and Hardware

• By Geography: The global vacuum coating equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bühler Group, ULVAC Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer Srl, CVD Equipment Corporation, Semicore Equipment Inc., OC Oerlikon, Mustang Vacuum Systems Inc., Izovac Ltd., IHI Corporation, PVD Products Inc., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., Lanzhou Vacuum Equipment Liability Co. Ltd., and HEF USA.

