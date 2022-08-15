Vacuum Valve Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Vacuum Valve Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vacuum Valve Global Market Report 2022”, the vacuum valve market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2021 to $1.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The global vacuum valves market size is expected to grow to $1.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. The increasing production of flat-panel displays for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum valve market going forward.

Key Trends In The Vacuum Valve Market

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum valve market. Major companies operating in the vacuum valve market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand.

Overview Of The Vacuum Valve Market

The vacuum valve market consists of sales of vacuum valves by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the valves normally positioned above a nozzle opening on the top of a permanent roof atmospheric storage tank. It is a device that is installed in a vacuum furnace's feed or vent line and serves to isolate the vacuum chamber or guide gas flow into the vacuum vessel.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Pressure Control Valves, Isolation Valves, Transfer Valves, Air Admittance Valves, Check Valves

• By Material: Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Glass, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others

• By Pressure Range: Low-to-Medium Vacuum (>10-3 torr), High Vacuum (<10-3–>10-8 torr), Very High Vacuum (<10-8 torr)

• By Operation: Manual, Actuated, Others

• By End-Use: Analytical Instruments, Chemicals, Flat-Panel Display Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Thin-Film Coatings, Others

• By Geography: The global vacuum valve market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as VAT Group AG, MKS Instruments, CKD Corporation, V-TEX Corporation, ULVAC Inc., SMC Corporation, HVA LLC, Kitz SCT Corporation, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Agilent Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Kurt J. Lesker Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Shanghai Vacuum Valve Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Flomatic Corporation.

