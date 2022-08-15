Global UV Stabilizers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2022”, the UV stabilizers market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2021 to $1.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The global UV stabilizer market size is expected to grow to $1.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The increase in the production of vehicles by the automotive industry and the use of packaging contributed to the UV stabilizers market growth.

Key Trends In The UV Stabilizers Market

The UV stabilizer manufacturers are expanding into new geographical areas such as Latin America and Europe.

Overview Of The UV Stabilizers Market

The UV stabilizers market consists of sales of UV stabilizers that prevent chemical degradation. UV stabilizers absorb the radiation coming from the sun or artificial light source, neutralize the light rays, and thus increase the strength of the material by lowering cracks of the products. UV stabilizers are also used in indoor or outdoor applications such as coating and paint products.

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers, UV Absorbers, Quenchers

• By End-User Industry: Architectural, Agriculture, Automotive, Furniture, Packaging, Others

• By Application: Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Plastics, Others

• By Geography: The global UV stabilizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Addivant, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay, Adeka Corporation, Songwon Industrial Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, ALTANA AG, Mayzo Inc., and Lycus Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

UV Stabilizers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of UV stabilizers market. The market report gives UV stabilizers industry analysis, UV stabilizers global market forecasts market size, UV stabilizers global market growth drivers, UV stabilizers global market segments, UV stabilizers global market major players, UV stabilizers market growth across geographies, and UV stabilizers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The UV stabilizers global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

