Global Utility System Construction Market Growth Trajectory

The Business Research Company’s Utility System Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Utility System Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the utility system construction market is expected to grow from $706.06 billion in 2021 to $775.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the utility system construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The utility system construction market is expected to reach $1084.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The utility system construction industry growth is expected to be driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the forecasted period.

Key Trends In The Utility System Construction Market

According to the utility system construction market overview, companies are using advanced technologies such as drones to efficiently manage projects. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is integrated with communication technologies and controlled by a remote. Some of the typical applications of drones in utility system construction include earthwork volume calculations, elevation mapping, and environmental analysis. During the construction, the terrain can change on a daily basis, thus requiring project managers to monitor these changes. Drones are also being used to monitor project progress and help managers in decision making, which is predicted to be shaping the utility system construction market outlook.

Overview Of The Utility System Construction Market

The utility system construction market consists of sales of utility system construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct distribution lines and related buildings and structures for utilities (i.e., water, sewer, petroleum, gas, power, and communication). All structures (including buildings) that are integral parts of utility systems (e.g., storage tanks, pumping stations, power plants, and refineries) are included in this market. The work performed includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction, Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction, Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction

• By End User Sector: Private, Public

• By Geography: The global utility system construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Energy Engineering Group, PowerChina, Power Construction Corporation of China, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

