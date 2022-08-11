Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts Following Interco Fire

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday's fire at the Interco recycling facility. A disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.





"I'd like to praise the first responders who were on the scene quickly and thank them for their ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To support our communities in the Metro East, my administration has acted swiftly to utilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for those affected by this incident."





Several fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis area, as well as the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), are working together to put out the five-alarm fire, with firefighting efforts expected to continue for up to 48 hours. At least one person was injured at the Interco facility, and the potentially hazardous nature of the smoke and soot from the fire prompted local officials in the City of Madison to issue a request that people within a one-mile radius of the factory should shelter in place.





The situation is still evolving, and the weather forecast indicates prevailing winds mainly to the south and southwest through mid-day on Friday, August 12, 2022 generally in the direction of St. Clair County. These circumstances give rise to a threat of additional damage, injury, loss of life or property resulting from fire.





This proclamation is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.